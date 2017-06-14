Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge! Omaze does some great things for the world and raises million of dollars a year for charity. But, in the process, they also do some great thing for fandom. For their latest campaign, they've managed to reunite the cast of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story after 13 years and, they are giving you the chance to play a game of dodgeball with them in New York City.

Ben Stiller is back as White Goodman, head of Globo Gym, in this latest Omaze campaign, which comes complete with a fantastic reunion video. It looks like White Goodman has once again found himself in peak physical shape, after losing to Average Joes at the end of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and turning into a fat blob. "F****** Chuck Norris." Ben Still spoke a bit with Entertainment Weekly about what it was like stepping back into the role after so long. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It was really strange and fun. I didn't know what it would be like, because I was away from it for so long and I never really thought there would be any reason to do the character again, but then when this opportunity came up, especially talking to Omaze and what good ideas for fundraising there would be, over the years we've been aware of people who are fans of the movie and their connection with it, which I've appreciated. It's fun to connect with people on something like that, like at Halloween, I see people dressed up as the movie and things like that. To me, it was really important when we said we could do it, the first person I called was Rawson Thurber, who wrote and directed the movie, and said, 'Hey would you get on board with this thing? If you would write and direct this thing, we could put the band back together.' That was the key to it, these things don't exist in a vacuum in terms of the writing and situation. Once Rawson said yes, I called Vince up, and he immediately said, 'I'm in, let's do it, it's for a good cause.' Then we got Justin Long and Christine Taylor and Missi Pyle and everybody; it was really exciting for us all to get back together. So we got our Halloween costumes, and luckily it's Spandex so it all still kind of fit."

Don't worry, it isn't just Ben Stiller as White Goodman in the video, though, that would still be fun. Vince Vaughn also returns as Peter Peter La Fleur, as well as Christine Taylor as Tate, Justin Long as, well, Justin and some of Goodman's best dodgeball playing employees. The only thing truly missing is Alan Tudyk as Steve the Pirate.

This time around, aside from giving us the Dodgeball reunion we had no idea we needed, Omaze is raising money for Ben Stiller's charity, the Stiller Foundation, which helps support "children around the world by providing educational opportunities to help them realize their full potential." There are many donation levels, but if you want to help a good cause and get entered in for a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Jamal Duff, and Missi Pyle in New York City, which also includes getting pizza with Stiller afterwards, it only takes a $10 donation. Be sure to check out the Dodgeball reunion video for yourself below.