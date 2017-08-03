It's finally happening. It only took 13 years, but ESPN8: The Ocho is finally becoming a reality. That's right! The fictional ESPN channel that was joked about in 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is actually coming courtesy of ESPN, who are turning ESPNU into "The Ocho" for an entire day of ridiculous sports programming. Just as stated in the movie, ESPN8: The Ocho will be "Bringing You the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports." Be sure to clear your calendars for this one.

ESPN recently made the announcement that ESPNU will officially become ESPN 8: The Ocho for one day on August 8, 2017. Or, 8/8, which feels appropriate considering the network name. Unfortunately, fictional sports announcers Cotton McKnight (Gary Cole) and Pepper Brooks (Jason Bateman) will not be delivering the commentary for these events as they did in Dodgeball. But aside from that, this sounds like everything we ever dreamed it could be. Here's what ESPN had to say about the upcoming event.

"Drawing inspiration from the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller, ESPNU will become ESPN8: 'The Ocho' on Tuesday, Aug. 8, or more appropriately, 8/8. For one day only, the faux network will feature a line-up of unconventional sporting events ranging from Disc Golf to Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball and Firefighters World Challenge playing off the mantra highlighted in the movie: 'Bringing you the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports.'"

ESPN8: The Ocho will really be living up to the promise of bringing viewers seldom seen sports to a major network. The day will kick off with the American Disc Golf Championship, which will lead right into the WFTDA Roller Derby Championships. That brings us to what could be the main event for Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story fans: the Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball tournament. The only possible downside is that many of these events are just being rebroadcast, but considering that most people probably didn't see them when they actually happened, it won't likely make much difference.

Perhaps the recent reuniting of the Dodgeball cast for their recent Omaze charity campaign prompted ESPN to pull the trigger on making The Ocho a reality. Whatever the reason is, this could wind up being a pretty awesome day of television. You can check out the full list of programming that is going to air on ESPN8: The Ocho for yourself below.

Midnight - 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m. - 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m. - 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m. - Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m. 2016 - Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m. - World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m. - Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m. - 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m. - EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter

5:00 p.m. - Moxie Games

7 p.m. - U.S. Open Ultimate Championship