Today is a big day, not just in Washington D.C., or even the United States, but all over the world as humanity hangs in the balance upon Donald Trump becoming sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Yes, today is Inauguration Day! And it seems that Donald Trump is playing up his role as villain in some eyes. A new side-by-side comparison video has emerged that shows Trump just stole part of his big White House speech from none other than DC Comics super villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

The fine folks at UpRoxx were the first to make note of this seeming bit of plagiarism. You can see the video pieced together below. And it makes a good case for Trump taking on the role of Bane in the real-life, non-comic book universe we all currently inhabit. Here is Donald Trump's speech.

"Today's ceremony, however has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you... the people. For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."

Now, let's look at Tom Hardy's speech as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. It's not an exact match. But there are elements here that are quite similar. And Trump's words do echo this sentiment.

"We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed! Step forward those who would serve. For and army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive!"

What's interesting to note about all of this is Donald Trump publicly spoke out after seeing The Dark Knight Rises for the first time way back in 2012. At the time, he called the movie 'really terrific'. He was quick to point out how much he loved the cinematography in the movie. But now it seems that he was also quite the fan of Bane. Tom Hardy's big speech is one of the more memorable moments in The Dark Knight Rises, and it must have been lingering around inside Trump's head all this time.

Trump spends a lot of time on Twitter, so he's obviously seen, and or heard, Mark Hamill reading some of Donald's tweets in the voice of The Joker. So is this Trump's idea of an inside joke? Is he making it obvious that he's playing a villain to part of a divided country? And making light of it? Is he in on the joke? Or is it just a coincidence that he sounds just like a Batman villain? Like, all the time? We'll let you take a look at the video and decided for yourself.