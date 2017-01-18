While there were plenty of quality movies in all genres that debuted in 2016, last year seemed to be particularly strong in the horror genre, with a number of new original films that captivated audiences. One of those films was the late-summer horror-thriller entitled Don't Breathe, which was both a box office hit and a critical success, with $155 million worldwide from a $9.9 million budget, and an impressive 87% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that the movie is widely available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD formats, an innovative fan has concocted a special drink that is both hilarious and disgusting at the same time. If you haven't seen Don't Breathe yet, there will be a HUGE SPOILER for a pivotal scene below, so read on at your own risk.

Cake Wolf decided to write a movie review for Don't Breathe yesterday, and apparently they decided to supplement their review by including a brand new drink recipe called The Blind Man, which is inspired by the most gruesome and disgusting scene in the entire movie. This horror-thriller centers on a group of teenagers who break into a blind man's (Stephen Lang) home thinking they'll easily be able to waltz in there and steal anything they please. This reclusive blind man is also hiding a secret, as he has kept a young woman trapped in a basement against her will, the same woman who was drunk when she killed the blind man's daughter in a car wreck.

During the movie's final scenes, we learn that he is keeping her tied up in the basement, while impregnating her with his semen, through a turkey baster, so she'll give him another child, to replace the one this young woman took from him. At the end of the film, Jane Levy's Rocky manages to turn the tables on The Blind Man, by jamming the turkey baster in his own mouth, in what may be one of the most cringe-inducing scenes of 2016, if not of the past couple of years. That's where CakeWolf comes in, since their concoction inspired by this scene basically looks like semen. We're assuming that the turkey baster is optional, but if you're twisted enough to make a drink like this while watching that scene, then why not.

Shorty after the movie hit theaters, director Fede Alvarez revealed the original ending of Don't Breathe, which would have even set up a potential sequel. The scene takes place at a bus station, with Rocky and Diddy (Emma Bercovici) walking among a sea of people, holding a backpack full of money. The camera moves low to the ground as they get lost in a sea of people, when suddenly a cane enters the frame, scanning the floor, teasing that The Blind Man is tracking them down. It's worth noting that a sequel hasn't been announced at this time, but it could very well happen.

It's also possible that a prequel could happen, showing how The Blind Man lost his daughter, and how he abducted and tortured the young woman that killed her. Given the box office receipts and the critical acclaim for Don't Breathe, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see another movie, whether it be a prequel or a sequel, be put into development at some point in the near future. Nothing is set in stone yet, and it remains to be seen if Jane Levy and Stephen Lang would return to reprise their roles. Take a look at this image of The Blind Man cocktail for Don't Breathe, along with the recipe to make it.