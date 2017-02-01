Academy Award Winner Mel Gibson (Braveheart) and Vince Vaughn (Hacksaw Ridge, Wedding Crashers) will star in Dragged Across Concrete, written and to be directed by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk). The film will mark another production for Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures and financed by the recently announced Unified Film Fund I slate, which is partnered with Look to the Sky Films. The fund, comprised of Victory Square Labs and its equity partner Fantasy 360 along with The Fyzz Facility, was announced at the most recent Cannes. The film will also be produced by Zahler's frequent collaborators, Dallas Sonnier under his new Cinestate banner, and Jack Heller of Assemble Media. BLOOM will commence international sales on the thriller at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, with WME Global representing the U.S. rights.

A stolid, old guard policeman, Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and his volatile younger partner, Anthony (Vince Vaughn), find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arming tactics become the media's special du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows. BLOOM's Alex Walton said this.

"Mel and Vince have a truly unique energy and, subsequent to their recent success with Hacksaw Ridge, have formed a dynamic chemistry that will coincide seamlessly with Craig's vision. Dragged Across Concrete will pave the way for filmmaking, reviving the power of intelligent dialogue combined with electrically charged grit and action."

Zahler added.

"Dragged Across Concrete is best suited to my goal of making a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints. As is often the case in my novels and screenplays, the protagonists are in perilous circumstances against which they struggle in different and surprising, though logical, ways. I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles."

Gibson and Vaughn most recently collaborated on the critically acclaimed and lauded war drama Hacksaw Ridge, which Gibson directed. The film received six Academy Award nominations including best picture and best director for Gibson. Other accolades, Hacksaw Ridge won the AFI Movie of the Year Award, swept the 2017 Australian Film Academy's prizes and earned three Golden Globe and two SAG nominations.

Zahler is currently in post-production on Brawl in Cell Block 99 which also stars Vaughn alongside Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson. He previously wrote and directed Indie Spirit Award nominated western Bone Tomahawk, starring Kurt Russell and Patrick Wilson. Zahler is represented by UTA, Cinestate and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Gibson is represented by CAA and attorney Tom Hansen, and Vaughn by WME and attorney Deborah Klein.

BLOOM's diversified slate includes: Josh Trank's Fonzo starring Tom Hardy; Scott Cooper's Hostiles starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike; Martin Zandvliet's The Outsider starring Jared Leto; Federico D' Alessandro's Tau starring Maika Monroe and Ed Skrein; Paul Weitz's Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe; Danny Strong's Rebel in the Rye starring Nicholas Hoult; George Clooney's Suburbicon starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore; and Kate and Laura Mulleavy's Woodshock starring Kirsten Dunst.