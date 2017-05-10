Margot Robbie is set to star in Dreamland, an emotionally-charged thriller written by Nicolaas Zwart and to be directed by Sundance winner Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (As You Are). With his family's farm on the precipice of foreclosure amid the devastation of the Dust Bowl, Dreamland follows fifteen year old Eugene Evans on his quest to capture a fugitive bank robber (Margot Robbie) and collect the bounty on her head. Against all odds, he beats out the FBI and the local police to find her, only to discover that she's far more than what the authorities claim her to be. Here's what Margot Robbie's production company Lucky Chap had to say in a statement.

"We are excited to work with Miles, a great new talent whose vision and understanding of the period is perfect for the material. He is going to brilliantly balance the nostalgic beauty and gritty realism of such an important time in American history, said Lucky Chap Entertainment. We are thrilled to collaborate with such forward-thinking producers, Brian and Rian from Automatik, who are the perfect partners on Dreamland."

The film is being produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of Lucky Chap Entertainment and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik. Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment is producing and financing. Sierra/Affinity will handle foreign sales starting at this year's Cannes Film Market with CAA/WME co-repping domestic sales. Margot Robbie's recent acting credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad. Her upcoming projects include I, Tonya for Miramax and Goodbye Christopher Robin for Fox Searchlight Pictures. Here's what Brian Kavanaugh-Jones had to say in a statement about Dreamland.

"I count myself truly lucky to be working alongside the phenomenal talents of Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Margot Robbie. Nicolaas Zwart has created such a brilliant and beautiful world that we cannot wait to bring to life."

Filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte recently directed, co-wrote, acted in and scored the Sundance 2015 Special Jury Award winner As You Are. At the time he was 23 and one of the youngest filmmakers ever to be in competition at the festival. LuckyChap Entertainment is on a roll with several producing projects under their belt. They just wrapped production on I, Tonya with Miramax. The projects they have in development are Bad Monkeys with Universal Studios, Fierce Kingdom with Warner Bros. Pictures, and Marion alongside Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. Here's what Brad Feinstein, CEO of Romulus Entertainment, had to say in his statement.

"We are pleased to join this project and bring together such a versatile group of talented artists to create this amazing film. Margot and Miles will bring a unique and stimulating perspective to this story which beautifully counterbalances romance and violence during the country's hardest times, and we look forward to collaborating with great partners in Lucky Chap Entertainment and Automatik."

Automatik is a Los Angeles based film and television production company lead by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and partnered with Grandview Management. Since its inception in 2010, Kavanaugh-Jones has produced over 40 films including Jeff Nichols' films from Take Shelter to Midnight Special and Loving, the Insidious chapters, the Sinister series, and The Signal. Berger recently produced Damien Chazelle's award-winning La La Land, for which he received an Academy Award nomination, as well Andre Ovredal's cult thriller The Autopsy of Jane Doe.