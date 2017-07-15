Production is underway for the live-action reimagining of Disney's 1941 animated classic Dumbo. Directed by visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), the film stars Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell (In Bruges, The Lobster), Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton (Birdman, Beetlejuice), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Danny DeVito (Batman Returns, Big Fish), BAFTA Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Eva Green (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows), and introduces Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins in their first film roles. The cast also includes Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith.

Katterli Frauenfelder (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Big Eyes), Derek Frey (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Frankenweenie), Ehren Kruger (Ophelia, Dream House) and Justin Springer (TRON: Legacy) are producing from a screenplay by Kruger. Nigel Gostelow (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows) is the executive producer. Dumbo is slated for release on March 29, 2019. Disney's new live-action feature film Dumbo introduces Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt's children (Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins) discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

Walt Disney's classic animated tale Dumbo, which opened Oct. 23, 1941, won an Oscar for best scoring of a musical picture and was nominated for best original song for "Baby Mine." The creative team includes cinematographer Ben Davis, BSC (Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy), Oscar winning production designer Rick Heinrichs (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dark Shadows), four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), editor Chris Lebenzon, ACE (Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent) and BAFTA Award-winning make-up designer Paul Gooch (Alice in Wonderland, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children).

Utilizing state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts, Dumbo will be filmed entirely in England, both at Pinewood Studios and Cardington Studios. Disney has also released the first official photo, showcasing director Tim Burton standing aboard the train Casey Jr., which, in the original animated film, was an anthropomorphic young steam engine. Disney hasn't announced how long production is expected to last, but it is currently the only movie slated for release on March 29, 2019. It also comes between Warner Bros.' Godzilla 2 on March 22, 2019 and Warner Bros.' Shazam! on April 5, 2019.

Disney had originally targeted Will Smith to play Holt Farrier, with Tom Hanks eyed to play the villain V.A. Vandevere. The production also made headlines in March 2015 when the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to director Tim Burton, asking that in his version of Dumbo, the title animal will be set free. It remains to be seen if the director will heed their request or not, but until we find out, take a look at the first photo of Tim Burton on the set of Dumbo.