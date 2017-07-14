Dunkirk 's premiere took place in London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening and Christopher Nolan declared the movie to have "one of the greatest casts put together for any movie." Dunkirk has been getting rave reviews with fellow Hollywood directors praising the movie including Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who called it a "masterpiece" and an "all timer," respectively. The casting choice of Harry Styles raised many eyebrows when the decision was announced, but Nolan vouched for the boy band star and now the critics are seeing just what Nolan saw in the young actor.

According to Variety, Christopher Nolan took time before the premiere to praise the cast that he had assembled. Nolan explains.

"I firmly and passionately believe this is one of the greatest casts put together for any movie."

The director went on to thank Warner Bros. for giving him an American sized budget for his British movie. The early buzz on Dunkirk has been through the roof, so it seems that Warner Bros. made the right bet siding with Nolan.

Also in attendance at the premiere were members of the cast Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Harry Styles, who were welcomed by Prince Harry after he walked down the red carpet with real-life veterans from the Battle of Dunkirk. Styles was not only welcomed by Prince Harry, but also by screeches and screams from female fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the former One Direction member. Veterans in attendance were also pleased with the movie and one of them took Styles aside to say so after Prince Harry introduced the two.

Critics have been heaping praise upon the movie, which Nolan wrote and directed, pointing out almost unanimously that Dunkirk must be seen on the big screen in the 70mm format, which is the way that Nolan intended the movie to be seen. Nolan shot the movie almost exclusively on film with IMAX's extremely high-resolution 2D film cameras in an effort to get the most out of the 70mm format. In addition, Dunkirk will have the largest 70mm debut in over 20 years, beating out Quentin Tarantino's Hateful Eight, which opened to around 100 theaters supporting the format compared to the 125 theaters that Nolan's latest project will open on.

Dunkirk is also being praised for immersing moviegoers into the action, sometimes going minutes without hearing dialogue. Some critics have even compared it to a silent movie because the cast apparently doesn't talk all that much. Dunkirk is all set to hit theaters next week and from what we hear it's not a movie to snooze on and it's definitely something that demands to be seen on the big screen in its full 70mm glory. Advanced tickets are currently on sale for both the regular edition of the movie as well as the special 70mm editions, so get them while you still can because the 70mm won't be there forever.

A pause in plugging my own movie to say: 'DUNKIRK' is a powerful, immersive, intense masterpiece that demands it be seen on the big screen. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 13, 2017