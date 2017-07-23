While thousands of fanboys and fangirls from around the world descended on San Diego for Comic-Con 2017, it was still business as usual at the box office, with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk coming away with an easy win. While it came in a bit lower than most projections, this WWII thriller still had no trouble winning at the box office with $50.5 million. Universal's R-rated comedy Girls Trip managed to overperform, however, coming in second place with an impressive $30.3 million while the big-budget sci-fi adventure Valerian barely cracked the top 5 with a disappointing $17 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that Dunkirk opened in 3,720 theaters with an impressive $13,575 per-screen average. The opening also marks a slight improvement from his last outing, the 2014 sci-fi thriller Interstellar, which opened with $47.5 million en route to a domestic tally of $188 million, an international total of $487.1 million for a global tally of $675.1 million, from a $175 million budget. Still, it's quite far from his best original (i.e. non-Batman) movie debut, 2010's Inception, which opened with $62.7 million en route to $292.5 million domestic, $532.9 million international and $825.5 million worldwide. Dunkirk put up $55.4 million in international markets as well, for a global debut of $105.9 million, from a $150 million budget. It's worth noting that Dunkirk won't open until September 1 in China, due to the country's annual "Hollywood blackout," where no American films are allowed to be released in China during their school's summer break.

The $30.3 million debut of Girls Trip is just as impressive as Dunkirk's debut, perhaps even more so since it debuted in roughly 1,200 fewer theaters. Girls Trip opened in 2,591 theaters, posting an impressive per-screen average of $11,722 this weekend. The comedy is a profitable one already, since it was produced on just a $19 million budget. It seems Girls Trip will have to make almost all of its money here in the States, since it is only slated for release in two international territories thus far, the U.K. and Ireland, both arriving on July 26. Still, this debut is quite solid, and it's possible that this comedy, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Hadish could go on to be one of the sleeper hits of this summer.

On the flip side, the fifth place, $17 million debut for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is quite disappointing, coming in under two holdovers, Spider-Man: Homecoming in third place with $22 million and last weekend's winner War For the Planet of the Apes, which dropped a massive 63.7%, falling from first to fourth place with $20.4 million. While Valerian had posted a decent 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes when our predictions were posted on Tuesday, it took quite the critical downturn, ending up with a "rotten" score of 56%. Valerian opened in 3,553 theaters, posting a middling $4,790 per-screen average. Valerian was another victim of the Chinese Hollywood blackout, although no foreign box office numbers from other markets have been released yet. With a massive $209 million budget, it will have to perform quite strongly overseas to have any success.

Rounding out the top 10 is Despicable Me 3 ($12.7 million), Baby Driver ($6 million), The Big Sick ($5 million), Wonder Woman ($4.6 million) and Wish Upon ($2.4 million). Also opening in limited release is CFI Releasing's The Fencer, which took in $5,400 from two theaters for a $2,700 per-screen average, Magnolia's comedy Landline, which earned a solid $52,336 from four theaters for a solid $13,084 per-screen average, and Music Box Films' drama The Midwife, which earned $20,250 from three theaters for a decent $6,750 per-screen average. No box office data was released for Parade Deck Films' The Gracefield Incident, Vertical Entertainment's family film Scales: Mermaids Are Real and Strand's drama The Untamed.

Looking ahead to next weekend, only two movies arrive in wide release, Focus Features' action-thriller Atomic Blonde and Sony's The Emjoi Movie. Also debuting in limited release is Indican's documentary 30 Years of Garbage: The Garbage Pail Kids Story, Vertical Entertainment's drama A Family Man, IFC's drama From the Land of the Moon, Paramount Vantage's documentary An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, A24's drama Menashe, Sony's comedy Mubarakan, Magnolia's comedy Person To Person, Brainstorm Media's drama Strange Weather and Well Go USA's foreign film Wolf Warrior 2. Take a look at the top 10 estimates for the weekend of July 21, and check back on Tuesday for next week's round of predictions.