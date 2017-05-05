Earlier this week, Paramount unveiled a Dunkirk trailer preview, which announced that the final trailer would arrive Friday, May 5. Today, that last trailer is finally here, and well worth the wait. This third sneak peek at Christopher Nolan's WWII action-thriller is the most intense yet, showcasing this pivotal WWII evacuation from three perspectives, those fighting in the air, on the sea, and on the beaches of Dunkirk. We also get a glimpse at how some brave civilians risked their lives to save their fellow countrymen.

Back in February, director Christoper Nolan broke down his simple yet complex plot structure for Dunkirk. The filmmaker revealed that this story follows the soldiers who were trapped on the beach, including Tommy, played by Fionn Whitehead, and Alex, played by One Direction pop star Harry Styles, along with the pilots fighting in the air, such as Tom Hardy's Farrier, and the sea-faring characters such as the unspecified characters played by Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy. We also get a glimpse at Mark Rylance's character, who is revealed to be a civilian who takes his boat out to help rescue some of the stranded sailors.

The Battle of Dunkirk took place in 1940, when 400,000 Allied troops were outgunned by German forces. The Germans decided to halt their advance, which allowed the Allied forces to retreat, resulting in over 330,000 of the troops to return home, but while it was considered a defeat at the time, it ultimately became a huge turning point in the war, that allowed new British prime minister Winston Churchill to regroup and ultimately prevail over the Nazi forces. Christopher Nolan revealed in an interview that he believes if these soldiers were not allowed to retreat, the Germans would have been allowed to conquer all of Europe.

The supporting cast includes James D'Arcy, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Bobby Lockwood and Miranda Nolan. Christopher Nolan recently shot down rumors that he destroyed a vintage WWII plane for the production. The filmmaker clarified that the production did use a number of authentic WWII planes for the movie, known as Spitfires, but they didn't crash them, as previously rumored. Instead, the filmmaker built full-scale replicas to crash during the production. While this footage from Paramount Pictures is believed to be the final trailer, ahead of the July 21 release date, hopefully we'll be getting some new clips that showcase more of this aerial action with these authentic and replica planes.

Paramount has set a July 21 release date for Dunkirk, which will go up against the sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and the comedy Girls Trip. Many fans were quite upset that Dunkirk has a PG-13 rating, but Christopher Nolan explained that he's much more comfortable working under this rating, while clarifying that Dunkirk is not a war movie, it's a "survival movie." Take a look at the final trailer for Dunkirk below, as we get closer and closer to its release.