With just weeks left until the July 21 release date, Warner Bros. has released a 15-second TV spot for Dunkirk, and while it doesn't feature a ton of footage, we do get a glimpse at an epic dogfight. This aerial battle features Tom Hardy, while we also get a glimpse at Cillian Murphy's character. We don't see much of the aftermath from this dogfight, but we have seen in previous trailers that Cillian Murphy gets a ride back to Dunkirk by Mark Rylance's character.

This TV spot debuted on Warner Bros. YouTube, and it may be the first of several that will surface between now and July 21. This video also reveals that advanced tickets will go on sale July 5 for this new Christohper Nolan film. While this is certainly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of the entire summer movie season, the film has faced a bit of mild controversy, with some fans upset that it was crafted for a PG-13 rating, and not an R-rating like most war films.

Christopher Nolan defended the Dunkirk PG-13 rating, revealing that is the most comfortable rating that he can work under. He also clarified that his movie isn't really a war film, but instead a "survival film" and a suspense film, adding that there is a high level of intensity to the film that doesn't necessarily focus on the bloodier aspects of warfare. Of course, a PG-13 rating also means that it will be accessible to the widest audience possible, which the studio most certainly enjoys, and PG-13 is certainly the most desired rating, even though there have been plenty of R-rated blockbusters as of late.

Back in February, Christopher Nolan teased the "simple yet complex" Dunkirk plot structure, revealing that the story is told from three perspectives, soldiers in the air, on land and in the sea. The "air" portions are believed to center on Tom Hardy's character, while young Harry Styles' character will be on the beach and Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance's characters will be the naval characters. The director went on to add how important this battle truly was in the grand scheme of the entire war. This evacuation at Dunkirk allowed the Allied forced to regroup and turn the tide in this conflict.

The supporting cast for Dunkirk includes James D'arcy, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, Bobby Lockwood and Miranda Nolan. This highly-anticipated film will go up against Universal's Girl Trip and EuropaCorp's sci-fi thriller Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets when it hits theaters nationwide on July 21. Since Warner Bros. has already released a final trailer, it remains to be seen how much more footage from Dunkirk will be released between now and July 21. While we wait for more footage and details, take a look at this epic TV spot below.