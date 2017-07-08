Warner Bros. Pictures, in partnership with Microsoft, Intel and Dell, has created Save Every Breath: The Dunkirk VR Experience (VRE), which goes live today, July 7th, and is available on multiple virtual reality platforms, at DunkirkMovie.com/VR. The pulse-pounding 360-degree short film immerses the viewer in the world of Christopher Nolan's epic action thriller "Dunkirk." Through three tightly woven sequences, the VRE offers a tantalizing taste of the much-anticipated film, in which 400,000 Allied soldiers are trapped on the beach of Dunkirk, France, with their backs to the sea as the enemy closes in. Dunkirk opens in conventional theatres and IMAX on July 21, 2017. Here's what he writer/director/producer of "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan, said in a statement.

"In just a few taut moments, the Dunkirk VR Experience provides a thrilling glimpse of the three main settings in our film in a uniquely subjective way."

Created by Practical Magic, the VRE features specially created original content that thrusts viewers into each of the movie's three key perspectives-land, sea and air-where they experience firsthand the race against time to survive under enemy fire. The twisting time frames of the scenes mirror the non-linear structure of the circuitous time scales in Nolan's movie.

The virtual reality experience takes your breath away, submerging you underwater in the channel, surrounded by danger; then taking you to the skies, piloting an RAF Spitfire; and finally onto the beach, one of hundreds of thousands of trapped Allied soldiers awaiting their fate. Here's what Matthew Lewis, the president of Practical Magic, who directed and produced Save Every Breath: The Dunkirk VR Experience, had to say in a statement.

"The world Christopher Nolan created for Dunkirk played right into the strengths of VR. It's relentless storytelling with the enemy always a breath away. We knew exactly how we wanted to bring that into VR, to put you right there in that moment. It's just a taste of the story you'll see on the big screen, and Dunkirk is a film that truly must be seen on the big screen."

From filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy) comes the epic action thriller Dunkirk. Dunkirk features a multigenerational ensemble cast, including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. Nolan directed Dunkirk from his own screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX and 65mm film to bring the story to the screen. The film was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan, with Jake Myers serving as executive producer.

The behind-the-scenes creative team on Dunkirk included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Lee Smith, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The music was composed by Hans Zimmer. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a film by Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. Opening in conventional theaters and IMAX, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. This film has been rated PG-13 for intense war experience and some language.