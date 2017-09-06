Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took time off of filming Skyscraper to meet with 10-year old Jacob O'Connor and his family. Young Jacob saved his 2-year old brother from drowning and attributed his use of CPR to watching Johnson in the disaster movie San Andreas. Dwayne Johnson was so moved by the story that he invited Jacob and his family to the set in Vancouver so that he could meet them all and treat them to some lunch that included a huge table filled with chocolate.

When news spread about Jacob's heroic acts, a message was sent to his family via Dwayne Johnson's Instagram page featuring a video of Johnson offering to fly the boy and his family out to the set of Skyscraper. The actor and all around amazing person told Jacob that he would have "some very nice people" get in contact with him and his family to work out all of the details. He also brought up that he would like to meet Jacob's 2-year old brother, Dylan as well. Obviously, The Rock made good on his promise and the family was flown out to Vancouver to meet and hang with him. Johnson took to Instagram once more when he and Jacob first met. He had this to say.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. A very special day we had on our Skyscraper set.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson then led Jacob, his brother Gavin, and mother to a room with a giant table filled with candy and chocolate. Johnson said, "when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE." Jacob's mom watched as her boys ate the candy and wept at the nice gesture that Dwayne Johnson had provided them. In another video that the actor shared he told Jacob how proud he was of him. He had this to say.

"It's such an honor meeting this kid. I appreciate you, buddy. Thank you. I speak on behalf of the world: We're so proud of you."

At the end of July, Jacob found his little brother Dylan floating in the pool, facedown while at their grandma's house. The 10-year old quickly remembered a scene in San Andreas where Johnson had to perform CPR on his daughter after a flood. Jacob said, "I pulled him out of the water and started giving him chest compressions." From there, Grandma was alerted and the paramedics came and took Dylan to the hospital. Dylan spent most of the day at the hospital, but was later released and has made a full recovery, thanks to Jacob's heroic efforts.

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson found about Jacob's heroism, he complimented the media for taking on such a courageous story and thanked them for bringing the incident to his attention. As if you needed any more proof that The Rock is one of the nicest people on the planet, here you go. Make sure to check out all of Johnson's Instagram videos of his meeting with Jacob and his family below from the set of Skyscraper.