Aardman and StudioCanal are excited to announce British comedy greats Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Selina Griffiths, Johnny Vegas, Mark Williams, Gina Yashere, Simon Greenall and Richard Webber have joined the cast of Early Man alongside international stars Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams. As the voice cast of the tribe, their talent will be showcased in Nick Park's new prehistoric comedy adventure as a new teaser trailer is released worldwide today. Here's what director Nick Park had to say in his statement.

"Today we get to meet Dug's tribe, a loveable bunch of misfits voiced by some exceptional British talent. They're essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor's no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock. Chief Bobnar, voiced by the brilliant Timothy Spall, leads the pack as their long-suffering leader, and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes."

Early Man is the new prehistoric comedy adventure from four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. Shot in Aardman's own distinctive style, the film will take audiences on an extraordinary journey into an exciting new world unleashing an unforgettable tribe of unique and funny new characters voiced by an all-star British cast.

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of courageous caveman hero Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age City to save their home. Aardman debuted the trailer earlier today, along with the voice cast announcement. Early Man opens in UK theaters January 26, 2018, but it isn't known when the film may get an American release date.

Early Man, currently filming in Bristol, continues the production partnership with Aardman and StudioCanal following the success of Shaun the Sheep Movie directed by Mark Burton and Richard Starzak. StudioCanal is co-financing alongside the BFI (British Film Institute) and will distribute in its own territories, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, selling worldwide. The BFI (British Film Institute) is proud to support 'Early Man' with National Lottery funding. Take a look at the first trailer for Early Man below.