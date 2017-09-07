Aardman Animations and Studio Canal have released the official trailer and poster for the upcoming stop-motion Stone Age adventure, Early Man. The Nick Park (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun of the Sheep) directed movie was announced as far back as 2007, but was untitled at the time and many assumed that the new movie would be a Wallace and Gromit sequel. It wasn't until 2015 that Early Man was officially announced and in 2016, while the movie was in production, it was announced that Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) would provide the voice for the main character, Dug.

The first full-length trailer for Early Man comes to us via Aardman Animations' YouTube channel and it is our first real look at the movie. The previously released teaser trailer featured a sequence that will more than likely not be included in the movie and was used to introduce Dug. The new trailer is over 2 minutes and features a whole bunch of things going on from the zany antics that you'd expect from Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park as well as some really amazing looking stop-motion animation that is a huge step forward from what we have seen previously. Aardman is known to make quality and this looks to be no exception. The official synopsis for Early Man reads.

"Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of courageous caveman hero Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age City to save their home."

The synopsis looks to go right along with what Aardvark shows us in the trailer, except there is more of a focus on soccer in the clip that was released. The movie is looking like an epic battle between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age that may end up being settled on the soccer field. In addition to Redmayne's Dug and Hiddleston's Lord Nooth, Masie Williams (Game of Thrones) can be heard voicing the character of the gallant young rebel, Goona.

Nick Park recently talked about the characters of Early Man in a little bit more detail. He had this to say.

"They're essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor's no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock."

Park went on to say that Chief Bobnar "leads the pack as their long-suffering leader, and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes." The movie is still in production, getting the final touches added before its release early next year.

Early Man will be Park's first feature-length movie since 2005's Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and is set to be released on January 26th, 2018. The production is being finished off in Bristol, England and also continues the partnership between Aardman and Studio Canal, which started back with Shaun the Sheep Movie. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Early Man along with the first official poster below.