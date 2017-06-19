Edge of Tomorrow, or Live Die Repeat, depending on what stage you discovered the movie, is one of the most beloved sci-fi thrillers of the modern age. But even the greatest stories are not without their imperfections. The end of Edge of Tomorrow was satisfying, though, it was a bit confusing if you think about it very much. Fear not! Thankfully, Edge of Tomorrow 2 is happening and, according to Christopher McQuarrie, the ending of the first movie will make perfect sense once we see the sequel.

Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote the first Edge of Tomorrow, is currently busy shooting Mission: Impossible 6 with Tom Cruise. After posting a new photo from the set, he decided to do an impromptu Q&A on Twitter and he wound up fielding some questions about Edge of Tomorrow 2. One fan asked for any hints about the sequel, and that's when McQuarrie decided to talk a bit about how the ending of Edge of Tomorrow will be affected by Edge of Tomorrow 2. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The end of Edge I will finally make complete sense."

Just as a bit of a refresher, the end of Edge of Tomorrow, which was based on a graphic novel called All You Need is Kill, Emily Blunt's character Rita had been killed after Tom Cruise's character Cage had lost his ability to reset the day. She was trying to buy him time so that he could destroy the Omega. He succeeded in doing so, but he died as well in the process. However, he got some of the Omega blood on him again, once again resetting the day. The difference? The humans had won the war with the Mimics and all seemed to be well. Because we don't fully understand the Mimics and how that Omega blood works, there are some questions. It sounds like Edge of Tomorrow 2 will explain it.

Speaking of Edge of Tomorrow 2, that is not the official title. As of right now, the movie is titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Were it not for the first movie, that would sound pretty ridiculous. Honestly, many think it still does. Unfortunately for Warner Bros., the first movie had a pretty confounding marketing campaign. Initially, the movie was titled Edge of Tomorrow, but the movie's tagline, Live Die Repeat, wound up being what most people identified the movie as. So, it looks like they are running with that. When asked about the kind of ridiculous sounding title for Edge of Tomorrow 2, Christopher McQuarrie offered no explanation, but also wasn't taking any blame/credit either.

"I was not consulted."

The first Edge of Tomorrow was a true critical success, currently boasting a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That didn't translate to domestic box office dollars, but the movie still managed to gross $370.5 million worldwide and has found a massive audience in the years since. That prompted Warner Bros. to move ahead with a sequel, which is bringing back director Doug Liman. Christopher McQuarrie is not writing it, but he is still expected to be heavily involved. Live Die Repeat and Repeat does not currently have a release date, but Liman is getting ready to film Chaos Walking and it sounds like Tom Cruise is going to do Top Gun 2 as his next movie. So maybe after that? Just don't expect it to come out super soon.