Back in October, director Doug Liman teased that the follow-up to his hit action-thriller Edge of Tomorrow will serve as both a sequel and prequel to the original movie. While it still isn't known when this follow-up will get into production, the filmmaker teased during a recent interview that the movie is still happening, and that it will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat, instead of Edge of Tomorrow 2. Here's what the filmmaker had to say during a recent interview, revealing the new title.

"We have an amazing story! It's incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom Cruise is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we'll do it. But it's not an if, it's a when."

Tom Cruise revealed in July 2015 that he pitched an idea for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, and we reported last April that Race writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse coming aboard to write the script. It hasn't been confirmed if this script is based on the idea that Tom Cruise pitched, or what the story will revolve around, but at least now we have confirmation that both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will be back. When asked about the story, in his interview with Collider, the director had this to say.

"I've had some radical ideas about how to make a sequel that would interest me, in the same way that I had ideas of how you make an independent film and then Swingers came along and it was like 'Aha, that's the perfect movie for me to test these ideas out on.' I had these intellectual ideas on how you should make a sequel that are unlike how anybody else makes a sequel, and this script and this idea fit perfectly into that idea. So it's gonna revolutionize how people make sequels. And again that's why I try to do things like Invisible that are just, the revolution's sort of built into the idea. It's more heresy in the film world for me to pitch things that are sort of unheard of."

The epic action of Edge of Tomorrow unfolds in a near future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop-forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again...and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy. Hopefully we'll have more on Edge of Tomorrow 2 in the near future.