Director Doug Liman, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are making progress on Edge of Tomorrow 2. Or, as Liman says it may be titled, Live Die Repeat and Repeat. In the most recent update provided by the director, he reveals that Christopher McQuarrie has finished the script for the sequel. So where does that leave us? Unfortunately, scheduling is going to be a bit of an issue. Here's what director Doug Liman had to say in a recent interview with Collider.

"Tom and Emily and I are really excited to go do it. We have a script. We're just trying to find a time to schedule it, between my schedule and Emily's and Tom's. But it's one of these things where it's a sequel whose origins come from the best possible place, which is, it's not a studio saying, 'Hey, we think we can make some more money. Let's just stamp out another one.' This sequel originated with fans of the original film who continually came up to Tom and myself and Emily and told us how much they loved the movie and would we ever consider a sequel. And enough people said that to me and to Tom and to Emily that we finally sat down and said, 'What would a sequel even look like?' We ended up with Chris McQuarrie coming up with a great story."

So the good news is, progress is being made. Writer Christopher McQuarrie is another frequent collaborator with Tom Cruise. He's currently filming Mission: Impossible 6 with him, so the Edge of Tomorrow sequel has two of his best behind-the-camera collaborators working on it. The problem is, everyone involved is very busy, which is going to make it tricky in terms of fitting it into their schedules. Cruise is off to make Top Gun 2 after MI6, Liman is currently filming Chaos Walking and Emily Blunt has wrapped Mary Poppins Returns, but she is very in-demand. However, as Liman tells it, this is something they really want to do and something that Cruise is passionate about.

"It really comes from the heart. And by the way, I never worked with Tom on one of these giant tent-pole movies, so I don't ... Everything I've ever seen him do or worked with him on comes from the heart in the most pure place. I mean, he is always thinking about his fans. He's always thinking about the audience. He's not one of these movie stars that thinks he's an anointed movie star. He genuinely understands that he's a movie star because people like his movies. And he wants to deliver for those people."

As of right now, given this update, it sounds like we may see the sci-fi movie sequel Edge of Tomorrow 2 start filming in 2019, based on these new comments made to Collider, but that is far from confirmed. The studio hasn't locked down a release date, so the creative team isn't rushing to meet a date right now, which is also good. Unfortunately, this means we're going to have to wait a while to see the sequel to one of the best sci-fi movies in recent memory. Fingers crossed that this one doesn't fall apart along the way somehow.