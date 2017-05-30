Earlier this month, while promoting his indie thriller The Wall, director Doug Liman teased that his highly-anticipated Edge of Tomorrow sequel will be called Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat, with both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt confirmed to return. The filmmaker still didn't know when production may begin on this sequel, but he also teased in another interview that there will be a third character that will "steal the movie." Here's what he had to say below.

"I think what people tend to do with sequels is they just make them bigger. And I'm like, 'No, a sequel should be smaller.' You did the first film as sort of the ad campaign for the sequel, so now you don't need as much action, and in the case of Edge of Tomorrow, people obviously loved the comedy and they loved the situation. So we can do way more focused on Tom's character and Emily Blunt's character, and there's a third character in the sequel that's gonna for sure steal the movie. We can focus on that. I don't need an action sequence every two minutes."

The original movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt was a surprise hit, taking in $100.2 million domestic and $370.5 million worldwide, from a $178 million budget. While the domestic tally wasn't quite as high as the studio would have liked, Warner Bros. still moved ahead with the sequel, with Doug Liman returning to direct, and Race writer Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel coming aboard to write the screenplay. The director did confirm, during his MTV podcast appearance, that Edge of Tomorrow will end after just two movies. Here's what he had to say below.

"I see this as a two-movie franchise. There's the completion of the story we set up in the first movie and the relationships between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, because, remember, at the end of the first movie, she doesn't know who he is, and that's gonna launch us into an amazing new direction. It does actually pick up right where we left off, but it doesn't keep going forward, because we'd screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time."

The director also reiterated a confusing statement he made in October, claiming that this movie is both a sequel and a prequel, stating that, when fans see it, they'll know "exactly what I meant by that." He also teased that this sequel is "mostly not on the battlefield," and there is a "whole new arena of fights" that they are going to show fans in the sequel. Warner Bros. hasn't revealed a release date for Edge of Tomorrow 2 yet, or when filming will begin, but hopefully we'll find out more soon.