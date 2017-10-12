A Mexican telenovela star slapped a reporter on the red carpet after taking offense to a question that the reporter had asked. Paco Fuentes from El Gordo y la Flaca was attacked on the red carpet when the telenovela actor Eduardo Yanez lost his patience and got violent, yelling at the reporter as well when he felt that a question had gotten too personal. The incident occurred during the Pantaya service presentation event in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday evening.

According to Univision Noticias, Eduardo Yanez, minutes before the incident, had told reporter Juan Manuel Navarro, of Televisa Espectáculos, about the relationship an actor should have with the press. Yanez said, "The press does a very different job than I do ... It has expanded to comment more on the personal lives of the actors than on the work. But the actors have to adapt to that and know how to answer and what we don't." Ironically, it seems that Yanez forgot his own words about adaptation because the next reporter asked him a personal question and Yanez lost his temper, which resulted in a violent outburst towards the reporter.

The reporter, Paco Fuentes, asked Yanez this week how he felt about his son setting up a GoFundMe page to pay for damages to his car after getting into an accident, basically asking the telenovela star why he didn't just pay for the damages himself or why his son couldn't go to him for the money. Eduardo Yanez balked at this, saying that it was Fuentes digging for a headline where there wasn't one. And then said Fuentes was disrespectful. "If you're so worried about my son, you send him the money and you go and tell him," the actor replied.

After Yanez's response, Fuentes insisted and reminded him that it was his job to ask him about what people said, a comment that wasn't too pleasing to the actor. Eduardo Yanez fired back saying, "That's bullsh%t, that's what you all say to make people want to know what they don't care about." Paco Fuentes remained calm, insisting that he was not trying to be disrespectful and that he was just trying to do his job. Yanez apparently forgot about the words he had said, moments before meeting up with Fuentes and slapped him the face after telling him that he was "pure ass." Everybody on the red carpet who witnessed the altercation was left stunned.

Eduardo Yanez's violent slap connected with the left side of Paco Fuentes' head, hitting his ear and the side of his face. The reporter is expected to press charges after the public, violent confrontation. As it turns out, the video has since gone viral, making Yanez's name bigger than it ever has been from acting in telenovelas, which is probably making him much angrier. You can check out the video, courtesy of El Gordo y La Flaca Twitter account, below and pick a side. Violent actor or probing journalist?