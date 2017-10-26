Ellen DeGeneres is being criticized on social media after she tweeted out a birthday message to Katy Perry that featured the comedian/talk show host gawking at the pop star's breasts. DeGeneres and Perry are good friends and the photo seems to be all in good fun, especially since it's coming from the Twitter account of a comedian. However, several folks on the internet didn't find it to be so amusing and bashed DeGeneres for her poor taste and even worse timing amid countless Hollywood sexual harassment scandals that have recently surfaced. One Twitter user even called her "Ellen Weinstein."

Ellen DeGeneres posted the picture to her Twitter page on Wednesday morning, alongside the witty caption, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons!" "Big Balloons" is a reference to lyrics in Katy Perry's 2014 song "Birthday," but the openly gay comedian ran into trouble with the photo attached that showed her staring with her mouth agape at Perry's breasts. Actor Michael Rapaport was one of the first to comment on the photo, arguing that "the world would stop" if a man posted the exact same photo. Talk show host Piers Morgan speculated that if a man posted the picture, DeGeneres would be one of the first to call that man a "sexist pig."

In the aftermath of the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal, of which Ellen DeGeneres was an outspoken critic, dedicating part of her show to sharing her thoughts on the "#MeToo" movement, many fans were quick to mention the idea that this tweet wouldn't fly had a man posted it. Many began responding to the tweet with the hashtag "#doublestandard." Others went as far as to compare her to Weinstein and call her a "pig." While a lot of people said things that were far worse than that. If the picture had come out 3 weeks ago, would anyone have cared?

A Twitter user said, "I love Ellen but this is really inappropriate," while quoting the comedian's initial tweet, while another user added, "Ellen, kind of creeping us out with your sexual assault. Very inappropriate. Treat (Katy) like a human being, not a cheap piece of a$$." But while Ellen received a wave of criticism across social media, others were quick to defend the star for her joke. More than one Twitter user mentioned that the initial tweet by Ellen DeGeneres was quoting the lyrics to the Katy Perry song "Birthday." Others pointed out that the comedian and the pop star are good friends and that many were looking at the photo out of context.

Neither Katy Perry nor Ellen DeGeneres have commented on the controversial tweet. Regardless, many are very angry with DeGeneres' timing of releasing the photo with the birthday wishes and it's causing a crap storm online. The tweet has over 8,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes as of this writing. You can check out the birthday wishes and the aforementioned picture below, courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter account.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

I have lost respect for Ellen after seeing this. What a terrible example to set for so many young girls who look up to Ellen. Sad. — H. Rosenthal (@HRosenthal10) October 25, 2017

Ahhhh... the delightful (disgusting) hypocrisy of Leftist Hollywood. No, it's not different or funny because a lesbian is doing it. — Stace Nelson (@SenStaceNelson) October 25, 2017

On a typical day I’d let it go, it doesn’t even offend me. My problem with it is men get prosecuted for equal or lesser behavior. — LMaC (@LMac_1326) October 25, 2017

This tweet would cost Bill O'Reilly another $32 Million. But, girls can do anything anyway. — Yogi Patel (@TheYogiPatel) October 25, 2017

It’s objectification of a sexual attraction. Doesn’t matter if gay or straight. #HerToo — NOT 1st & 10 (@1stand10burger) October 26, 2017

Context is important. 1) She's a comedian 2) I assume they are close friends. Is @katyperry offended by this? No? Don't worry about it. — Payton McClain (@Payton_26) October 25, 2017

Is this really what the world is coming too? It’s Ellen ffs, and song lyrics from Katy’s song. It’s not inappropriate, not one bit. — Mrs. Goodeye💋 (@Onlynate247) October 26, 2017

I love Ellen but this is really inappropriate https://t.co/l0bBUYIstw — spooky lilly 👻 (@lilly_zwiers) October 26, 2017

Ellen, kind of creeping us out with your sexual assault. Very inappropriate. Treat like a human being, not a cheap piece of ass. https://t.co/gQW2bVAmNo — homernods (@JobStillHere) October 26, 2017