We are living in desperate times. But perhaps more threatening than a nuclear war with North Korea is the uprising of killer robots. Will we see a Terminator style doomsday in our lifetime? That's entirely possible. At least according to Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has issued a dire warning to the U.N. They need to consider saving the human race before it's too late.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day has been on the minds of movie fans lately, with James Cameron recently converting the movie to 3D. Its images of Apocalyptic killer robot warfare more crystal clear in 4K resolution than ever before. But could the movie actually come true? Over 100 A.I. experts, which include Academics and industry leaders, have banded together with Elon Musk to warn the U.N. and the rest of the world that there truly is the possibility that intelligent machines could rise up and create what they call 'the third revolution in warfare".

According to Vice, Musk leads the charge in signing an open letter to the United Nations that applauds their decision to establish a group of 'government experts' who will research any and all potential threats of a real killer robot uprising. The letter was sent off Monday, and while Terminator might seem like a flight of pure sci-fi thriller fantasy, the threat that looms is all too real.

The letter marks the first time a group of A.I. experts this large have come together to rally against killer robots and their possible consequences when played against real world scenerios. Articifical intelligence is advancing at a rapid rate, and the threat becomes more and more dire each and every day. The release of the letter coincides with the kick off of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Melbourne, Australia. Part of the letter states as such.

"Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend. We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close."

The threat of a real-life robot war has become more immeniant in the past decade. And experts have certainly sat up and taken notice. They claim that "lethal autonomous weapons systems" have gone straight from the big screen right into reality and are quickly creeping into our backyard. The Soul Korean government is already using robotic sentry guns on their side of the Demilitarized Zone that keeps them separated from North Korea. BAE systems and other military contractors have been working on intelligent drones and other such technologies for years now.

Elon Musk has perhaps been the most outspoken voice when it comes to A.I. Warfare and its potential side effects on mankind. He once publicly stated that he believes humanity is living inside a simulated video game. And he's poured billions of his his dollars into researching the subject. Maybe he watched Terminator and its sequels one too many times, sure. But the man truly believes we're quickly headed for an A.I. generated apocalypse. And their might not be a Sarah Conner to get us out of the mess this time around.

Musk has noted that Google could possess one of the biggest threats, as they have some of the most advanced A.I. on the planet. But on that note, Co-founder of the Google-owned AI startup DeepMind Mustafa Suleyman is among those who signed the letter to the U.N. Are we all racing towards a Killer Robot uprising with Trump's finger firmly on the trigger? Perhaps we are.