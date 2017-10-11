Rapper Eminem took his opinion of Donald Trump to the public on Tuesday night's BET Hip Hop Awards in a scathing 4-minute freestyle rap. Trump has caused a lot of controversy over the last 9 months and many in America are starting to get restless and beginning to share their true thoughts on the man who has divided the United States in a way that hasn't been seen in decades. To say the first private citizen to be elected president is polarizing would be a severe understatement, as his supporters love his non-politician antics while the other side, and most of the world, can't stay quiet any longer.

The Detroit rapper slammed Donald Trump back in 2016 with an even longer free-style rap entitled "Campaign Speech," clocking in at 9 minutes. But as previously mentioned, a lot has happened in 9 months since the new president took office. Eminem's latest free-style is called, "The Storm," which is named after Trump alluding to the "calm before the storm." The rapper denounced Trump's comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, questioned the President's own patriotism following his attacks on athletes and Senator John McCain, and in closing, issued a passionate tribute to former San Francisco 49er quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Eminem starts the rap by saying we should all give thanks for President Obama while declaring that Donald Trump's actions may very well lead us into World War III. It is clear that the rapper is referencing Trump's tweets towards North Korea and specifically Kim Jong Un, who Trump dismissively calls "Little Rocket Man." The first verse says.

"We better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for s--- to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops."

Many believe that Donald Trump's tweets could lead The United States to nuclear war with North Korea and tensions began to rise after Trump made has "calm before the storm" comment late last week.

Eminem's freestyle rap continued and ripped Trump's stance on NFL players protesting police brutality during the national anthem as well as his controversial thoughts and delayed reaction to Puerto Rico. In addition, Eminem slammed Donald Trump's lack of gun control conversations following the Las Vegas tragedy in which 59 innocent Americans lost their lives and 500 more were wounded. The rapper ramps up the intensity as the rhyming goes further. The next verse reads.

"He gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform in Nevada or these horrible tragedies, and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

Eminem goes on to call Donald Trump a racist and then even attacked his tax reform and wasteful spending out on the golf course. Trump has been golfing a record 67 times since taking office in January, costing tax payers an estimated $72,893,547 million dollars thus far. But Eminem takes his passionate outburst a step further and tells his fans to stop following him if they support Donald Trump. Eminem has this to say.

"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against. And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you stand beside, I'll do it for you with this. F$#% you. The rest of America stand up. We love our military. We love our country, but we F%@$in hate Trump!"

Initial response to the rap was overwhelmingly positive, with praise from several celebrities ranging from basketball star LeBron James and actress Debra Messing to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the NFL protest last season. You can check out Eminem's freestyle rap, which rips Donald Trump a new one, courtesy of BET Networks' YouTube channel below.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#Unitedpic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan.



Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017