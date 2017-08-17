Emma Stone has had a pretty amazing run in her career as of late. She won her first Oscar for her work in La La Land, which wound up being a tremendous box office smash and has made her one of the most in-demand actresses working in Hollywood. It has also made her the highest-paid actress working today. The numbers don't lie; Emma Stone has topped Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress of 2017.

The news comes from Forbes, who report that Emma Stone made an incredibly impressive $26 million worldwide before taxes over the last year. Last year, it was Jennifer Lawrence who took the top spot for her work in The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. She slipped to number three this year since her franchise money has dried up a bit, but she is still pulling in more than $20 million a year.

The rest of the top 5 was filled with actresses who have diverse sources of income. Mila Kunis came in at the number 5 spot with $15.5 million. That is largely thanks to her voice work on Family Guy and her comedy hit Bad Moms, plus her endorsement money from Jim Beam. Melissa McCarthy pulled in $18 million which landed her in the number 4 spot. Ghostbusters lackluster box office didn't hurt her wallet. As mentioned, Jennifer Lawrence came in at number 3 with $24 million. That is less than half of what she earned last year, which shows just how impressive her earnings in recent years have been. Jennifer Aniston came in at number 2, just behind Emma Stone, with $25.5 million. The majority of that came from various endorsement deals she has going.

Emma Stone has been working steadily ever since she starred in Superbad 10 years ago. But La La Land has propelled her to new heights. Not only is she now working in award-worthy movies like Birdman and the upcoming Battle of the Sexes, in which she plays tennis legend Billie Jean King, but she is now making big bank for her work. The fact that she managed to top such big names like Jennifer Lawrence and Melissa McCarthy is pretty huge. It is also telling that actresses like Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock, who once regularly topped such lists, are nowhere to be found.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have helped start a new trend of actresses in their 20s becoming the top-earning actresses in Hollywood. It was Kristen Stewart who was the first actress in her 20s to do so back in 2012 when she earned $34.5 million for her work in Twilight. That has left more seasoned actresses like Sandra Bullock and Angelina Jolie off the list entirely. Bullock was the highest-grossing actress in 2010 and 2014, with Jolie earning that honor in 2009, 2011 and 2013. But now it is Emma Stone at 28-years-old who can claim that title.