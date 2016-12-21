Emma Stone is, by pretty much all accounts, having a fantastic year and to that point, a great couple of years. She has gone from loveable actress in the eyes of fans who like comedies, to loveable and award-worthy actress in the eyes of the world, since she has been garnering tons of praise for her role in La La Land and could very well be looking at an Oscar nomination this year. However, the actress recently revealed that it hasn't all been roses, as she has had some pretty rough stuff happen over the years. Like having jokes stolen from her and given to her male co-stars, for example.

The 28-year-old actress is appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone and the magazine has a pretty extensive story about her Hollywood journey as well. It turns out that at various times on different movies throughout her career, directors would take lines that she improvised on set and give them to her male co-stars. Here is what she had to say about it.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it's been me saying, 'I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' - and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!'"

She wasn't clear about what directors or what movies this happened with, but over the course of her nearly decade-long movie career, there are plenty of places it could have occurred. The when or where doesn't matter so much, because that is kind of messed up no matter the situation. Emma Stone does make it clear that she didn't want to make it seem like that happened because she is a woman, but it isn't impossible to imagine that being the case. Equality has been a big topic of discussion in recent years in terms of pay and treatment, but maybe not as much so when she first started acting in movies back in 2007. It also doesn't help that it takes a while for one to establish a name for themselves, so in the early stages of a career, it is easier to see something like this happening.

Most of us got to know Emma Stone when she played Jules in Superbad. She then went on to star in other comedies like The House Bunny, Zombieland and Easy A, but in recent years she has been stepping out into more serious roles. She played Michael Keaton's daughter in Birdman, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards and also earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. This year, she has already won several major awards for her work in La La Land and there is a lot of buzz predicting she will score another Oscar nomination as well. She is definitely grateful, but at the moment, that isn't what she is focusing on.

"I'm trying not to think about that. I just focus on what I've got to do at any one moment, and don't necessarily think about where it's all leading."

Emma Stone has come a long way from having her jokes stolen to now possibly looking at taking home an Oscar for Best Actress, though, Natalie Portman may have something to say about that. Outside of La La Land, she has also been tapped to play a young version of the 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil in a prequel movie, simply called Cruella, for Disney. Hopefully now after gaining a good name for herself she won't have to worry about her lines going to male co-stars in the future.