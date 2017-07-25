Christopher Nolan's WWII thriller Dunkirk had a solid box office debut last weekend with an impressive $50.5 million, but it isn't expected to reign supreme for two weekends in a row. Arriving in theaters this weekend is Sony's animated comedy The Emoji Movie and Focus Features' action-thriller Atomic Blonde, both of which are expected to fare well, although only one can come out on top. We're projecting that The Emoji Movie will be the winner, but not by much, taking its opening weekend with $32.5 million, followed closely behind by Atomic Blonde with $30.5 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that The Emoji Movie is slated to debut in more than 3,700 theaters this weekend, with the R-rated Atomic Blonde arriving in approximately 3,200 theaters. In most years, with an animated film going up against an R-rated movie, the animated film would have no trouble topping the R-rated movie, but audiences have proven to be hungry for R-rated fare this year, with the impressive box office performances of Get Out, Logan, John Wick Chapter Two and Baby Driver, not to mention the opening last weekend of R-rated comedy Girls Night, which overperformed with $31.2 million. This recent trend certainly bodes well for Atomic Blonde, which stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, although it will still likely just fall short of The Emoji Movie, despite giving it a run for its money.

As of now, Atomic Blonde is faring quite well with critics, posting an impressive 77% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a feat not all R-rated action-thrillers can pull off, although there are not enough reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes yet for The Emoji Movie. This Emoji animated movie sparked a bidding war between Sony Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. and Paramount, when it first hit the market almost exactly two years ago, with SPA coming out on top, and while they managed to put the movie together in a rather expedient fashion for an animated movie, it will be interesting to see what kind of audience turns out. While most animated movies aim towards young children, The Emoji Movie seems to be catering to a slightly older, more tech-savvy audience, but we'll have to see who shows up.

The Emoji Movie takes you inside you own smartphone, where, hidden inside, is the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak (Anna Faris). During their travels through the other apps in The Emoji Movie, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone's very existence. The voice cast includes Patrick Stewart as Poop, Sofia Vergara as Flamenca, Jennifer Coolidge as Mary Meh, Maya Rudolph as Smiler, Christina Aguilera as Akiko Glitter, Steven Wright as Mel Meh, Thom Bishops as Fist Bump and Jake T. Austin as the teenager Alex, who owns the phone these emojis all live inside.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6's most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. The crown jewel of Her Majesty's Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

The top 10 will likely be rounded out by Dunkirk ($24.7 million), Girls Trip ($19.6 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($14.1 million), War for the Planet of the Apes ($11.6 million), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets ($8 million), Despicable Me 3 ($6.2 million) Baby Driver ($4.4 million) and The Big Sick ($3.3 million). Also debuting in limited release is Indican's documentary 30 Years of Garbage: The Garbage Pail Kids Story, Vertical Entertainment's drama A Family Man, IFC's drama From the Land of the Moon, Paramount Vantage's documentary An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, A24's drama Menashe, Sony's comedy Mubarakan, Magnolia's comedy Person To Person, Brainstorm Media's drama Strange Weather and Well Go USA's foreign film Wolf Warrior 2. Annapurna Pictures' Detroit will also open in limited release this weekend, before expanding nationwide on August 4.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Sony Pictures debuts its long-awaited Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, which goes up against Aviron's Kidnap, starring Halle Berry, along with the expanding Detroit, which stars John Boyega. Also opening in limited release is the independent drama Columbus, Arrow Films' thriller The Ghoul, Yash Raj's romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, Parade Deck Films' sci-fi horror film Lycan, Good Deed's comedy Some Freaks, Fox Searchlight's documentary Step and The Weinstein Company's drama Wind River. Take a look at our box office projections for the weekend of July 28 and check back on Sunday for the box office estimates, and again a week from today for next week's predictions.