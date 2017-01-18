Sony recently released the first teaser trailer for The Emoji Movie, which is slated to come out later this year. While the reaction from many people online seemed to be that the movie is largely unnecessary, perhaps the cast may be able to change everyone's minds. As hard as it may be to believe, the studio has tapped Sir Patrick Stewart to voice the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie.

Sony made the announcement during a big event they held today called Sony Animation Day. The official Sony Pictures Twitter account made the news public, saying that Patrick Stewart would be voicing the character, simply named Poop. That may not make the prospect of The Emoji Movie as a whole seem more appealing, but the idea of hearing such a distinguished actor voicing an expressive pile of poop is definitely something to grab onto. Aside from his work as Professor X in the X-Men movies and the iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Patrick Stewart has done quite a bit of voice work on Family Guy and American Dad, so this is oddly in his wheelhouse.

In addition to bringing on Sir Patrick Stewart as Poop, it was also announced during the event that SNL alum Maya Rudolph will be voicing Smiler, a smiley face emoji. The Emoji Movie also nabbed the talents of Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls) and Jake T. Austin for the movie. They will be joining Deadpool star T.J. Miller, who is providing the voice for the main character Gene and legendary comedian Steven Wright, who is voicing Mel Meh, Gen's dad. It may still be hard for many people to picture an entire movie centered on Emoji, but there is no question that Sony is assembling a great cast for The Emoji Movie. That is no guarantee the movie will be great, but it certainly doesn't hurt anything. Here is the synopsis for the movie.

"The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression - except for Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak. Together, they embark on an epic "app-venture" through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it's deleted forever."

The Emoji Movie is being directed by Tony Leondis, whose only feature length movie to date was 2008's Igor. It is pretty easy to shrug at the existence of a movie like this, but prior to the actual release of The LEGO Movie, it was also hard to see how something like that would work, and it wound up working quite well. So, maybe Sir Patrick Stewart can save this movie from actually being a pile of poop. The Emoji Movie is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 4, 2017. You can check out the official Twitter announcement from Sony for yourself below, which features looks at both Poop and Smiler.

