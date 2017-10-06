Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on the set of Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 2 over the weekend. Two security guards were shot and wounded, but thankfully both survived as the injuries were not life threatening and the two were released from the hospital shortly after receiving treatment. The two gunmen, Dionte Martinez, 18, and Thomas Perkins, 18, have both been charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the two quickly fled the scene of the crime, which happened after midnight on Saturday morning. They were later found and arrested on Thursday and each teen reportedly has a three-page juvenile crime record that includes gun charges, according to prosecutors. The pair appeared on Snapchat moments before the gunfire, wearing clothing that matched the shooters, prosecutors said. Similar clothing was found abandoned near the shooting scene, according to a police report, which helped locate the suspects. Both teens are not happy to be receiving such a harsh sentence, but that's just kind of really ridiculous after they shot at two innocent people who were trying to do their job.

Police do not believe that the two security guards were specifically targeted and the situation seems to be a random act of violence. Denzel Washington has yet to make a statement about the shootings, which comes at a terrible time for gun violence in the United States after the horrific Las Vegas attack that left 59 people dead and over 500 wounded at the hands of a lone gunman with multiple automatic weapons from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. At least nobody was seriously hurt during the shootings from the set of The Equalizer sequel. Lawyers for both of the teens deny the charges.

Denzel Washington is reprising his role from the first Equalizer movie alongside returning director Antoine Fuqua. Their movie was a remake of the classic 1970s TV series of the same name. In the updated version, the Academy Award winning actor portrays a retired black ops agent, Robert McCall, who is drawn back into the deadly ways of his past to protect a local girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) from the Russian mafia. The Equalizer 2, which is expected to bring back original cast members Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 3rd, 2018.

Neither Columbia Pictures nor Sony Pictures, which are producing and distributing the film, respectively, have issued any kind of statement on the incident. But The Equalizer 2 is currently still on schedule and has resumed filming. This is an ongoing story and more updates are expected to be announced soon. The news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter and as previously mentioned, more news is expected after the two shooters are sentenced. The suspects have both plead not guilty, but their Snapchat history says otherwise.