While there is still no release date in place for Escape Plan 2, production has already commenced on Escape Plan 3, with Sylvester Stallone sending out the first video from the set. The actor is seen alongside his Escape Plan 2 co-star Dave Bautista in this video, which was taken from quite the iconic location. Here's what Sylvester Stallone had to say below.

"On location doing Escape Plan 3 at Mansfield prison, where they filmed The exterior shots for the film. Shawshank Redemption but they never filmed the inside of this place. Trust me , doing hard time in here must have been HARD core Hell !! Hanging With my good buddy and costar @davebautista. The second one hasn't come out yet."

The video was posted to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram, where he reveals that he's been locked away in this aging prison with Dave Bautista's character from the second movie. Their cell is even smaller than Dave Bautista's wingspan, hinting that if they want to escape from this prison, it will most certainly be quite the challenge. The director also posted a second video that showcased a bit more of this prison location outside of his cell, showing that there's quite the "life-threatening" drop to the floor from his cell, calling it "Club Dead," instead of "Club Med" in this Escape Plan sequel.

We reported back in April, just before production wrapped on Escape Plan 2, that Escape Plan 3 was already in the works, with the sequel already confirming Sylvester Stallone's return as security expert Ray Breslin. No production schedule was given for Escape Plan 3 at the time, but that report revealed that Escape Plan 2 director Steven C. Miller (Marauders, First Kill) will be coming back to direct from a script by Miles Chapman, who wrote the first two Escape Plan movies as well. A new report from Deadline reveals that John Herzfield has been set to direct. John Herzfeld reunites with Stallone with this project, 30 years after his supporting role as Cho in the 1987 action film Cobra.

The Deadline report also revealed that Harry Shum Jr. joins the cast, and that the sequel is called Escape Plan 3: Devil's Station. The story revolves around the daughter of a Hong Kong tech executive that goes missing during a "routine ransom job." Ray Breslin and his team are brought in to find her, and they discover that the kidnapper is the son of one of Breslin's former enemies, who has also kidnapped Breslin's lover and is holding them hostage at an ancient prison known as Devil's Station. Randall Emmett, George Furla, Mark Canton and Zack Schiller are producing, with Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Stan Wertlieb serving as executive producers. Lionsgate Premiere will release the film domestically and Leomus Pictures will also co-produce and distribute in China. There is no indication that Arnold Schwarzengger will reprise his role from the first Escape Plan. While we wait for more information., take a look at the first two videos from the Escape Plan 3 set.