Guardians of the Galaxy star and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista has revealed that he is involved in an effort to bring Valiant Comics character Eternal Warrior to the big screen. The news comes after it was revealed that Jared Leto is in talks to play Valiant Comics character Bloodshot, which is currently being developed for Sony. Sony acquired the rights to Bloodshot back in 2012 and it appears as if there is some forward motion going to bring Valiant up on to the big screen, which makes Dave Bautista's reveal even more interesting.

Dave Bautista answered a fan question about the status of an Eternal Warrior movie on social media. The answer to the fan question was answered on Bautista's Twitter page when the former wrestler responded by saying, "Glad you asked cuz I'm really excited about EW. We are currently working to get the script fan worthy and then we'll be full on from there." But it gets even better. Valiant Comics CEO Dinesh Shamdasani responded on Twitter by saying, "I can neither confirm nor deny that Dave Bautista just revealed a giant secret lol!"

Bautista's portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy has opened some big doors for the former wrestler. And now it seems as if he will be starring in the big screen adaptation of Eternal Warrior, which is huge news for fans of Valiant Comics and the Eternal Warrior. It may be awhile though as Bautista says, they're working on the script currently, which could mean any number of things since nothing has been officially announced by Valiant. But the news does seem to come at a perfect time with the reports of Jared Leto possibly jumping into Bloodshot for Sony as well as the reports of Harbinger being in development as well.

The Eternal Warrior started as 50-issue comic series for Valiant back in 1992 with the original run ending in 1996 and follows Gilad Anni-Pada, aka Eternal Warrior as a master technician and one of the greatest warriors on the planet who has saved Earth over the centuries. Eternal Warrior was given the gift of immortality after his brother brought him back to life using a machine called "the Boon," which annihilated the ancient city of Ur when it was activated. He and his two brothers, Armstrong and Timewalker protect Earth from the villainous Immortal Enemy.

Valiant has currently declined to officially respond, so we'll have to wait and see how this all pans out. But this could be just the tip of the iceberg for a major announcement about a Valiant cinematic universe, something to compete with the DCEU and MCU while bringing new characters to the forefront. Valiant is currently developing Archer and Armstrong as well as Shadowman. In addition, they're working with Sony to bring Harbinger and Bloodshot to the big screen, so all signs would seem to point to a positive outcome with a David Bautista lead Eternal Warrior big screen adaptation.

