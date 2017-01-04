After the massive success of the R-rated smash hit Deadpool, that comic book's co-creator is heading back to the big screen in an extreme way. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is teaming up with producers Graham King, Akiva Goldsman, Brooklyn Weaver and Fundamental Films, to create new movies based on comic book characters he has created in what has come to be known as the Extreme Universe. This sprawling universe covers nine comic books and over 100 characters, although it is't clear which character will come to the big screen first.

Deadline reports that this is the first "big rights deal" of 2017, worth north of seven figures, according to the site's sources. Some of the more notable characters included in the Extreme Universe include Brigade, Bloodstrike, Cybrid, Lethal, Re-Gex, Bloodwulf, Battlestone, Baboom and Nitro-Gen. After shepherding the writers room for the Transformers franchise, Akiva Goldsman will take over the same role for the Extreme Universe movies. Here's what Rob Liefeld had to say in a statement about his Extreme Universe coming to life on the big screen.

"Over the past nearly 25 years, since launching Image Comics, I've been lucky enough to see the power of these stories and characters as they've resonated with several generations of comic book fans. To now be able to work with Akiva Goldsman and Graham King, who are powerhouses in their own right, to bring these compelling characters and conflicts to life on the big screen is nothing short of a dream come true."

The writers room format for movie franchises has certainly become quite popular after Paramount and Hasbro brought in several writers to hash out stories for Transformers sequels and spin-offs. Akiva Goldsman was also brought in to oversee a new Hasbro writers room that will generate ideas for G.I. Joe, Micronauts, Visionaries, M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) and ROM. It remains to be seen when the search for new writers will be under way for the Extreme Universe writers room. Here's what producer Graham King had to say in his statement.

"Rob has an uncanny ability to create unique stories with unforgettable characters and Extreme Universe is no exception. These stories are fantastic and I couldn't imagine better partners on this project than Mark and his team at Fundamental Films."

While Fundamental Films might not be a household name in the United States, it has quickly become one of the biggest film companies in China. The company, which was established just eight years ago, recently acquired a 28% stake in Luc Besson's EuropaCorp, and it will distribute the filmmaker's new sci-fi thriller Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in China this year. Here's what Fundamental Films' CEO Mark Gao had to say in his statement.

"Rob Liefeld's unique characters are in great hands with Graham and {Akiva{. We could not be more excited to see them bring the entire Extreme Universe to theaters and fans around the globe."

Rob Liefeld's other comic creations include X-Force, which has been in development for quite some time at 20th Century Fox, and he also created the iconic character Cable, who will be seen in the highly-anticipated 20th Century Fox sequel Deadpool 2. There is no U.S. distribution deal in place for the Extreme Universe movies yet, but perhaps the producers will get the writers room in place before finding a studio home. Hopefully we'll have more on this new superhero movie universe in the near future.