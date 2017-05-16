Bob and Harvey Weinstein announced today that, under their Fellowship Adventure Group (Fahrenheit 9/11), they have personally secured worldwide rights to Michael Moore's explosive new Donald Trump documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9. Moore, an Academy Award winner director, is helming the film, which he has kept under wraps for many months. The 11/9 in the title refers to the day Donald Trump was declared President of the United States, at 2:29AM in the morning of November 9th, 2016.

Fahrenheit 11/9 will be presented with the mix of outrage and mischievous humor that has made Moore the most successful documentary filmmaker in the world. Moore has reunited with his acclaimed team from Fahrenheit 9/11, Oscar-nominated documentary directors/producers Meghan O'Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal. Filming on Moore's new Trump documentary has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump's "teflon" shield and, in turn, his presidency. Here's what Michael Moore had to say in a statement about his new film.

"No matter what you throw at him, it hasn't worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting... That all ends with this movie."

The Weinstein Company previously released Moore's record breaking documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, the largest grossing documentary of all time, grossing over 200 million dollars worldwide, a record that still holds today, in 2004. The film's release helped reduce President Bush's margin of victory to just one state, Ohio, with just 119,00 votes, the smallest margin of victory for a sitting president in more than 150 years. Fahrenheit 9/11's subsequent release on home video and television the following year set the stage for the American public's removal of the Republicans from both houses of Congress in 2006. Here's what The Weinstein Company's Bob and Harvey Weinstein had to say in a joint statement about Fahrenheit 11/9.

"There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael's appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution."

Bob and Harvey Weinstein, under their parent label Disney which owned Miramax, were unable to distribute the film and so set forth an independent label for distribution. The Fellowship Adventure Group, together with Lionsgate, distributed Fahrenheit 9/11 and successfully created a campaign that quintupled the previous box office record for a documentary, which was held by Moore's own Bowling for Columbine. Now, some 13 years later, the nation finds itself in an even greater crisis, and once again with another president who won the White House by losing the popular vote. This new Donald Trump documentary aims to be every bit as explosive and will present a storyline unlike any that is currently being told. David Glasser, COO of TWC, will be exploring all possibilities for both International and Domestic distribution this week in Cannes, where Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 won the Palme D'or in 2004.