Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is holding an open casting calls for 5 young actors to join the cast of the upcoming sequel. That's right, it's open so just about anyone can go in and give it their best shot to become a part of the Harry Potter magic, as long as you're a teenager or you look ridiculously young. Is there a spell for that yet? The roles that the studio is looking to fill are a teenage Albus Dumbledore, Leta Lestrange, young Gellert Grindewald, and a young Newt Scamander.

News of the open casting came from PotterMore and they give some additional information on the requirements for the young actors. Three actors between the ages of 13 to 16 will be chosen to portray Newt, Leta, and a new character named Sebastian. In order to qualify for Grindelwand and Dumbledore, the actors will need to be between the ages of 16 to 18. It is unclear if you will need to be able to grow a sweet wizard beard to play young Dumbledore, but one must assume that that would be a major plus or at least a non-creepy handlebar mustache.

One has to wonder what types of young thespians will show up when the site says that no prior acting experience is required. I can imagine some pretty amazing scenarios and I really hope that they record all of the auditions. The filming of the movie will take place in the UK, so you'll have to have a valid passport and a work visa, which are probably easier to get than a faking an English accent as a young wizard. And another stipulation is that this has to happen real quick, applications are due by June 20th, 2017. Make sure to send a recent, color picture taken within the last two months, not years and of course you'll have to ask for permission from a parent or guardian if you're under 18.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released in 2016 and was directed by David Yates who is also on board to direct the upcoming sequel. The movies are spin-offs of the original Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling. Rowling also wrote the screenplay, which was her first ever screenwriting credit. The books and movies both take place 70 years before the events in Harry Potter and there are 3 more movies planned after the sequel, so get your best Dumbledore impressions so you can be a part of a magical franchise, in flashbacks only of course unless something bad happens to Jude Law who will have the main role of a youngish Dumbledore. Can Jude Law even grow a beard?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is set to begin production in August 2017 and run through November, so make sure you can get that time off of school if you plan on jump starting your acting career. Evanna Lynch was chosen for the part of Luna Lovegood out of more than 15,0000 other young actresses vying for the role, so you might want to be a real wizard to get the part or have extraordinary luck.