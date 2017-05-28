With Fantastic Beasts 2 starting production this summer in the U.K. and France, we have learned that the script for the sequel is now complete. J.K. Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut with last year's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, revealed on social media that she has finished work on the screenplay. Here's what she had to say, in response to a fan who was asking about the status of the script.

"Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN."

J.K. Rowling revealed the news on her Twitter feed earlier today, but of course she wouldn't divulge any details about the actual story itself. Director David Yates revealed in November, just days before the first Fantastic Beasts movie opened, that the sequel will be set and shot in Paris, revealing that this movie will explore the magic world of Paris. With production starting soon, we have also recently learned about a few new cast members who have come aboard for this magical sequel.

We reported last month that British actor Callam Turner has signed on to star in this sequel as the brother of Newt Scamander. It has also been confirmed that Zoe Kravitz is also reprising her role as Leta Lestrange, although it hasn't been confirmed if any other Fantastic Beasts stars will return. Zoe Kravitz did tease in an interview that she will have a much larger role this time around as Leta Lestrange, and while she doesn't know what will happen with her burgeoning relationship with Newt Scamander, she did tease that there is potential for a romantic relationship. Whether or not that will be developed remains to be seen, but with four more movies in the pipeline, it certainly wouldn't be surprising.

There has also been talk that this movie may explore Dumbledore's sexuality. Author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling teased that, since this will be a five-part story, there will be a lot to "unpack" in the relationship that forms between Dumbeldore and Gellert Grindelwald. While no specific plot details about this relationship have been revealed, with filming set to begin this summer, hopefully more plot details will surface between now and then. It also hasn't been confirmed yet if other Fantastic Beasts stars such as Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol and others will be back.

Warner Bros. has set a November 16, 2018 release date for this Fantastic Beasts sequel, which currently has that date all to itself. David Yates will return to direct from a script by J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros. has also confirmed that there will be five Fantastic Beasts movies in total, with the third arriving in 2020, the fourth coming a year later in 2021 and the fifth and final movie slated for release in 2023, although no specific dates have been handed out yet for this follow-up. Take a look at J.K. Rowling's tweet below regarding the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 script.