Way back in June, months before Warner Bros. unveiled their Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it was announced that writer J.K. Rowling had already finished work on the Fantastic Beasts 2 script. A lot has changed between now and then, though, with Warner Bros. expanding their plans for this franchise from a trilogy to five movies in total over the past few months, and now it seems that J.K. Rowling is working on rewrites for the Fantastic Beasts 2 script. The writer shared new photos on social media today, teasing the title page of the Fantastic Beasts 2 script, and another image of the typewriter she's using.

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter yesterday morning to share a photo of a script cover page, which includes the caption, "Having a Beastly day..." The photo doesn't show the actual title, only "Written by J.K. Rowling," along with parts of a block of text that features the words "confidential" and "Warner Bros. Pictures." Then earlier today, she shared another photo on Twitter featuring an old typewriter, presumably continuing her work on the script. Here's what she had to say in her tweet from earlier today.

"In writer's room at film studio. How wonderful is this typewriter, provided by the props dept?"

The author wouldn't specific what film studio she was in, or what specifically she was working on, but it's entirely possible that she's working on rewrites for the script for this Harry Potter spin-off sequel. While it isn't quite clear when exactly filming will begin, production will likely start later this year, with Warner Bros. already issuing a November 9, 2018 release date for the sequel. Warner Bros. hasn't issued an official synopsis yet, but there is already plenty we know about the story already.

Director David Yates confirmed in November, just weeks before the first movie hit theaters, that the sequel will take place in Paris, with the director teasing the addition of new characters that will expand the Harry Potter Universe even further. Eddie Redmayne will return as the iconic Newt Scamander, and it has also been confirmed that Johnny Depp, who had a brief cameo in Fantastic Beasts, will return as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, while Zoe Kravitz is also reprising her role as Leta Lestrange.

As far as new cast members go, none have been confirmed yet either, but we heard in November that both Jared Harris and Arthur Darvill would be interested in taking on the role of a young Albus Dumbledore. Jared Harris is actually the son of late British actor Richard Harris who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies before he passed away in 2002. Michael Gambon replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the last five Harry Potter movies. There have been rumors that Fantastic Beasts 2 may address Dumbledore's sexuality, specifically, his homosexual relationship with Gellert Grindelwald. While we wait for confirmation on all of these details, take a look at J.K. Rowling's new tweets teasing her script work on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2.