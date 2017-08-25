The wizarding world is alive and well, Potterheads. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is currently filming and is set for release on November 16, 2018. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is heavily involved in this movie, just as she was with the first one and, as such, she has been spending some time on the set. And now she has shared the first set photo from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2.

J.K. Rowling posted the first set photo from Fantastic Beasts 2 to her personal Twitter account. Admittedly, as far as set photos go, it isn't the most exciting thing we've ever seen, but it lets Harry Potter fans know that the movie is indeed happening and that it is in good hands. The photo itself just features her chair from the set, but there is a little something noteworthy about the chair. Next to her name, we see an image of a Griffin, which is a creature that was discussed in the actual Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them book. Is this hinting at a possible appearance of the magical creature in the sequel?

David Yates, who directed the last four Harry Potter movies and the first Fantastic Beasts, is returning to direct Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. J.K. Rowling made her screenwriting debut with the first movie and also returned to write the script for the sequel. If things continue to go well, she has said that the plan is to make this into a five movie franchise. So Harry Potter fans can look forward to many more adventures in the wizarding world in the coming years. Since the first movie made more than $800 million worldwide, things are already looking good.

Even though Fantastic Beasts 2 won't feature the titular wizard from the Harry Potter franchise, this will have some huge connections to the world familiar to fans. The sequel picks up in 1927, just a few months after Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) helped to capture the Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The dark wizard has managed to escape and gather more followers for his cause. This time, Newt's former friend, the famed Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) will have to stop Grindelwald. This means we are likely to see the epic battle between these two wizards that Harry Potter fans have known for years took place, but have never got the chance to actually see.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 will see the return of Ezra Miller as Credence, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who was only briefly seen in a photograph in the first movie, and will bring in Callum Turner as Newt's brother Theseus Scamander. Filming on the sequel started over the summer and hopefully we'll get some more photos from the set in the near future that reveal a little more. For now, you can check out J.K. Rowling's set photo for yourself below.