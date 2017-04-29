What was initially believed to be just one Harry Potter spin-off has grown into a massive franchise that will keep the series alive for years to come. That first movie grew and grew until, just before the Fantastic Beasts theatrical release, it was announced that there are five prequel movies set within this magical universe, taking place several decades before Harry Potter was even born. Even after Fantastic Beasts arrived in theaters and on home video, there are many lingering questions. One of which was posed to author/screenwriter J.K. Rowling on social media. Although she couldn't divulge the answer, because it is too big a of a spoiler.

J.K. Rowling was asked by a fan on Twitter if she could reveal what Newt Scamander's Patronus is. For those muggles who aren't familiar with the Patronus, it's a powerful spell, which takes the shape of a very specific creature. And we saw in the Harry Potter movies that the title character's Patronus is a deer. Unfortunately, J.K. Rowling couldn't divulge what Newt Scamander's Patronus is, because it's being kept a secret. It isn't known if this Patronus will be revealed in Fantastic Beasts 2, or if it will be saved for the third, fourth or even fifth movie.

While these movies are set decades before the original Harry Potter saga, there will be a familiar face in Fantastic Beasts 2. After months of speculation, it was confirmed that Jude Law will portray a younger Albus Dumbledore, long before he would become the headmaster of Hogwarts. We also learned in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that Johnny Depp plays the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald, while another report teased that this sequel will explore Dumbledore's sexuality and his homosexual relationship with Grindlewald. Author J.K. Rowling confirmed in a 2007 interview that Dumbledore and Grindelwald were partners at one point (in the biblical sense), which may be explored in this magical sequel.

British actor Callam Turner recently signed on to play Newt's brother, with Zoe Kravitz confirmed to return as Leta Lestrange. This sequel will shift the story to Paris, with filming set to take place this summer in both the U.K. and France. Eddie Redmayne will be back as Newt Scamander, but it hasn't been confirmed yet if any other characters from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will return. David Yates is coming back to direct from J.K. Rowling's screenplay.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 has been given a November 16, 2018 releases date, with Fantastic Beasts 3 expected to arrive in 2020 followed by Fantastic Beasts 4 in 2021 and Fantastic Beasts 5 in 2023. It remains to be seen if the final movie will actually connect to the original Harry Potter movies. While we wait for more on Fantastic Beasts 2, take a look at J.K. Rowling's tweets.