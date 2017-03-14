There was a pretty big gap between the final Harry Potter movie and the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but Warner Bros. isn't going to be making fans wait that long to return to the wizarding world this time around. Before the first movie was even released, Fantastic Beasts 2 was announced, and since Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them made good money, the sequel is already well underway. It looks like the movie is on the right track and will be shooting this summer.

According to My Entertainment World, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is eyeing a shoot that will begin this August. That lines up with what cast member Zoe Kravitz reported last September when she said that the Fantastic Beasts sequel will be shooting this summer. My Entertainment World lists the United Kingdom and Paris, France as locations, but there is no mention of New York, which is where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them took place.

In terms of what we know about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, the movie will largely be taking place in Europe, which probably explains why New York isn't included in this new production listing. We also know that a young Dumbledore is going to appear in the movie, but an actor has yet to be cast. Johnny Depp is going to be reprising his role (presumably with much more screen time) as the dark wizard Grindelwald after making a brief appearance in the first movie. Zoe Kravitz has also said that she will be having a larger role in the sequel as Leta Lestrange and that her relationship with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is "complex." Since the first movie made good money, it also stands to reason that this will ultimately be the second installment of a planned five movie series, which is what J.K. Rowling said her outline for the overall story would warrant.

Warner Bros. was pretty confident in Fantastic Beasts even before the release and it looks like they were right to be confident. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them went on to gross $812 million worldwide which is a little low for something in the Harry Potter franchise, but pretty astounding considering the famed wizard's name was nowhere to be found in the marketing for this movie. Not only that, but Fantastic Beasts is the first and only movie in the Harry Potter franchise to win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Costume Design Oscar last month. That bodes well for Potterheads who want to see more movies set in this world.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the first Fantastic Beasts and will be doing the same for Fantastic Beasts 2. Director David Yates is also set to return after helming the last four Harry Potter movies in addition to the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The Fantastic Beasts sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on November 16, 2018.