Just days after Jude Law came aboard to play the new Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, another pivotal character has been cast. Callum Turner has signed on to play the brother of Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander. While no details have been given about the character yet, he will join a cast that also includes Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. It remains to be seen how many more major character roles need to be filled.

Variety broke the news earlier today, and we reported last month that Warner Bros. is eyeing an August production start for this Harry Potter spin-off sequel. Filming will take place in both London and Paris, with director David Yates previously confirming that the story will be set in Paris. While no plot details have been officially released yet, it was recently revealed that this franchise will expand from just two movies to five.

Zoe Kravitz is also reprising her role as Leta Lestrange, although it hasn't been confirmed if any other Fantastic Beasts stars will return. Zoe Kravitz did tease in an interview that she will have a much larger role this time around as Leta Lestrange, and while she doesn't know what will happen with her burgeoning relationship with Newt Scamander, she did tease that there is potential for a romantic relationship. Whether or not that will be developed remains to be seen, but with four more movies in the pipeline, it certainly wouldn't be surprising.

There has also been talk that this movie may explore Dumbledore's sexuality. Author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling teased that, since this will be a five-part story, there will be a lot to "unpack" in the relationship that forms between Dumbeldore and Gellert Grindelwald. While no specific plot details about this relationship have been revealed, with filming set to begin this summer, hopefully more plot details will surface between now and then. It also hasn't been confirmed yet if other Fantastic Beasts stars such as Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol and others will be back.

Warner Bros. has set a November 16, 2018 release date for this Fantastic Beasts sequel, which currently has that date all to itself. Callum Turner most recently starred in the A24 indie thriller Green Room, Victor Frankenstein and Assassin's Creed. He will next be seen in Writers Room, Mobile Homes and The Only Boy Living in New York. Hopefully we'll have more casting news for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 very soon.