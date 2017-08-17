A 60s classic is about to get the remake treatment from one of Hollywood's modern visionaries. Guillermo Del Toro, the man behind movies like Pacific Rim and Pan's Labyrinth, is reportedly set to tackle the 1966 sci-fi adventure The Fantastic Voyage as his next project. According to a new report, filming on the remake is set to being in Toronto this January, which means that Del Toro isn't going to be moving from The Shape of Water right into a presumably massive production.

The news comes courtesy of Omega Underground who report that 20th Century Fox is hoping to roll cameras on their remake of Fantastic Voyage, a movie they've been planning for quite some time, early next year. It was reported back in January of this year by The Hollywood Reporter that Guillermo Del Toro was in talks to helm the remake for Fox, but no confirmation was ever made. Assuming this report is correct, it looks like that deal may have been made quietly behind closed doors.

The original Fantastic Voyage centered on a brilliant scientist named Jan Benes (Jean Del Val) who develops a way to shrink humans, and other objects, for brief periods of time. Benes, who is working in communist Russia, is transported by the CIA to America but is attacked en route. In order to save the scientist, who has developed a blood clot in his brain, a team of Americans in a nuclear submarine is shrunk and injected into Benes' body. They have a finite period of time to fix the clot and get out before the miniaturization wears off.

James Cameron was looking at directing the remake of The Fantastic Voyage at one point, but then the director decided he wanted to work on his four upcoming Avatar sequels instead. This report notes that Cameron is still set to produce The Fantastic Voyage alongside Jon Landau. Guillermo del Toro has shot his last three movies, Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, and the upcoming The Shape of Water at Pinewood Toronto Studios. It is expected that this remake will shoot there as well, which lends even more credibility to Del Toro making this his next directorial effort.

The Fantastic Voyage does not currently have a release date, but it seems likely that the movie would come out in early 2019 if it does indeed wind up shooting in January. As it stands, the only other movie that Guillermo Del Toro is attached to direct is a dark version of Pinocchio, but there is no indication that would get in the way with him taking on this remake at the present time. If Fantastic Voyage really is shooting in roughly four months, we should start hearing about potential casting and get some sort of official announcement from Fox very soon. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available.