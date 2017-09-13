Who's the real candy ass now, huh? That's the questions fans are left to ponder as a brewing feud between Fast and the Furious family members Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tyrese Gibson plays out over social media. The fight began earlier in the week when The Rock posted an image of himself signing some important documents at his infamous GSD table inside his trailer. It is highly speculated that he was signing off on the first ever Fast and Furious Spin-Off to center around Hobbs. We know this because as soon as that image hit, Tyrese Gibson came out begging Johnson not to move forward on the project. Now, he is further explaining himself and why The Rock shouldn't be going solo.

Apparently, if Dwayne Johnson does the Hobbs spin-off, it will seriously delay the production start date of Fast & Furious 9, which already has a set release date for April 19, 2019. The feud between the two stars began when Tyrese posted a now deleted call to arms against his co-star signing on for a spin-off. He told Johnson this on the very public forum.

"If you move forward with that Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages, #FastFamily is just that a family...We don't fly solo."

Tyrese Gibson first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious, the second movie in the franchise, and has so far appeared in five of the eight movies as the smooth talking Roman Pearce. Once news of the feud became public yesterday, he decided to rally against The Rock once again with another since-deleted yet none-the-less heartfelt plea.

"I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he's my brother. I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date........Didn't you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It's because we announced and KEPT our release date bro. I never ever go public with private family issues. We do this on behalf of the families, the cast, the crew member who have been down and loyal to us for 15 years...... Everyone matters.... When we shoot we all eat, we we show up as a FAMILY display our love, our funny stuff, our story lines and HEARTS in every frame...... Me and the cast laugh because it seems like #Fast is like a HOLIDAY at this point..... You [can't] push the release date of a holiday bro."

Tyrese Gibson doesn't want fans and Fast family members to think he's dissing The Rock specifically. He ends his call to arms with this message.

"This is not a #Rant I'm no Rock #Hater and I don't want this #Life I love my own... I'm doing this for the #FastFamily I'm loyal and I apologize for being loyal but dammit I am."

Tyrese told The Rock that once he responded personally, he would delete all of his posts. The fact that the posts have been deleted could indicate that Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese are in talks right now. But that hasn't been clarified or confirmed by anyone associated with these movies. Though, there is a yet to be deleted Tweet sent out by Gibson that says this.

"I don't do email bruh. You got my cell same San Diego # hit me."

Entertainment Weekly reached out to both Gibson and Johnson's reps. None of them have responded at this time. Many believe that this whole row is just to kick up publicity for Fast 9 to keep the franchise in the public consciousness while there is downtime during the production and release date.