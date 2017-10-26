Things have been a little tumultuous with the Fast and Furious movies lately, given the feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson over the Hobbs spin-off that was recently announced. That spin-off delayed Fast & Furious 9 by a year, but the movie is still happening, in addition to Fast & Furious 10. Now, Vin Diesel has revealed that director Justin Lin, who has helmed four previous installments in the franchise, is coming back to direct the next two installments of the series.

Diesel, as he regularly does to hype up his projects, took to Facebook Live from the set he's currently working on. While being cagey at first, teasing "big news" and talking about the "architect" and "forefather" of the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel revealed that Justin Lin was on set with him and, though he didn't come right out and say it, as the news is "top secret," he confirmed that Lin is coming back for the next two movies. Here's what he had to say.

"'The crowd goes wild. t's a three-point shot that made 9 and 10 incredible.' You wanted 9 and 10 to be incredible. We've heard your concerns about the saga and where it needs to arrive in its final chapters."

A report from EW confirms that Justin Lin is in "advanced talks" to direct both movies. He previously directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast and Furious, Fast Five and Fast and Furious 6. He's the man that turned the series into what it is today, so having him back is a big deal. Vin Diesel also revealed that Lin wants to bring back another recognizable face from the franchise in the form of Jordana Brewster.

"Justin Lin is so old school. He's so a part of the DNA of the Fast mythology, the one person he wanted to be here immediately, just as he started to feel that sense of Dom, that sense of Toretto, that sense of the Fast and Furious universe and the responsibility of that, he moves very fast, and he wanted someone who is part of the brotherhood. When you go past gender, he wanted somebody very important to be here and it's someone you've all been asking for...and so, I'm gonna say hello to someone else."

He then brought out Jordana Brewster, revealing that she'll be appearing in Fast and Furious 9 and likely Fast and Furious 10 as well. Brewster, who plays Dominic Toretto's sister Mia in the franchise, was absent from this year's The Fate of the Furious, but according to Vin Diesel's post, fans have been wanting her to return. That's tricky, since she's married to Paul Walker's character Brian. Sadly, Walker passed away while filming Furious 7, so he won't be appearing in any more of the movies.

Fast and Furious 9 is now set for release on April 10, 2020. The Rock's spin-off, featuring Jason Statham, is set for release on July 26, 2019. Even though that movie is going to delay the next Fast and Furious movie, getting Justin Lin to come back may have made the delay worth it. You can check out Vin Diesel's full Facebook Live video for yourself below.