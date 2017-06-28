Is Michell Rodriguez done with the Fast and Furious franchise for good? With The Fate of the Furious arriving on Digital HD formats today, franchise star Michelle Rodriguez sent out a message to her fans to let them know about the release. But it also included another interesting statement. The actress essentially threatened to leave the franchise if they don't start treating women better. Although she failed to go into specifics about what she'd like to see changed. Here's what the actress had to say on Instagram.

"F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love"

This statement on Michelle Rodriguez's Instagram doesn't indicate whether she's talking about her salary, or the salaries of her other female co-stars, or if she wants bigger roles in Fast & Furious 9 for her character Letty and others in the franchise like the hacker Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) or even the latest addition, Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). This statement comes several months after the ladies of the franchise were seemingly the only cast members exempt from a now-infamous social media rant by Dwayne Johnson.

With just days left of production last August, Dwayne Johnson took to social media to call out some unidentified male co-stars, calling some of them true professionals, while the others are "candy asses" who are "too chicken s--t to do anything about it." In the same post, he praised the studio and the hard-working crew, while also stating that, "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em." It was later revealed that the target of Dwayne Johnson's rant was none other than franchise star and producer Vin Diesel, and there were reports that both stars were separated on the press tour for The Fate of the Furious. That feud has long since ended, though with both Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel reconciling their differences, with both expected to return for Fast & Furious 9.

Fast & Furious 9 has already been slated for release on April 19, 2017, with the franchise finale, Fast & Furious 10 arriving on April 2, 2021. No director has been confirmed for either of these last two action sequels, although franchise writer Chris Morgan, who has written every movie except the first two, teased that there may be a way to bring back the late Han (Sung Kang) for Fast & Furious 9. The Fate of the Furious was the first movie to earn less than the last movie at the domestic box office since 2009's Fast & Furious, with its $225.2 million domestic take coming far below the domestic take of Furious 7 ($353 million). It did fare better than Furious 7 in international markets though, earning $1.013 billion, $392.3 million from China alone, for a worldwide total of $1.2 billion. Take a look at Michelle Rodriguez's Instagram post below, as we wait for more on Fast & Furious 9.