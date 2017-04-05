We already know that the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, arriving next weekend, will set up the final trilogy, with Fast & Furious 9 arriving on April 19, 2019 and Fast & Furious 10 bringing the franchise to a close on April 2, 2021. The franchise has had a unique timeline, with characters such as Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) coming back from the dead, while others like Brian O'Connor, played by the late Paul Walker, were given a fitting tribute. Still, seemingly anything is possible in this high-octane universe, and now it seems we may be seeing another deceased character, Sung Kang's Han, a.k.a. "Han Seoul-Oh" on the big screen in Fast & Furious 9.

Sung Kang's Han was killed at the end of 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but he then returned in 2009's Fast & Furious, 2011's Fast Five and 2013's Fast & Furious 6, when it was revealed that the last three movies actually took place before Tokyo Drift, with the end of Fast & Furious 6 revealing that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw killed Han, before calling Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, which set up Furious 7. During a new interview with /Film, writer Chris Morgan, who has written every Fast & Furious movie except for the first two, revealed that he actually has been thinking about finding ways to bring Han back into the fold.

"Now, that's funny because I've actually been thinking about that a lot. So it's interesting that you and I are on the same wavelength there. But I guess we'll just have to wait and find out. I love Sung, he's one of my favorite people on the planet."

What's even more interesting about the character is that Sung Kang first played him a few years earlier in Justin Lin's directorial debut, 2002's Better Luck Tomorrow. Sung Kang's character in that film is named "Han Hu," a chain-smoking theif, with both Justin Lin and Sung Kang confirming that Han Hu is the same Han that debuts in Tokyo Drift, although he had quit smoking. The "Han Seoul-Oh" pseudonym, a reference to beloved Star Wars character Han Solo, has also been confirmed as a fake name, so his last name is never revealed. It's possible that his past could still somehow tie into the last few movies in this franchise, but we'll have to wait and see what Chris Morgan comes up with for the final two sequels.

While it seems highly unlikely that Han would have survived the explosion in Fast & Furious 6/Tokyo Drift, it's possible that there may be a flashback of sorts. /Film believes that he won't be brought back from the dead, like Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, since a majority of the story told in Furious 7 revolves around Dom's crew and their reaction to Han's death. Perhaps there could be a flashback that explains the Han Seoul-Oh pseudonym, with his real identity somehow tying into the plot of the last two movies, and the missions that Dom and his crew may have to undertake. While it is believed that Chris Morgan will be back to write Fast & Furious 9 and the finale Fast & Furious 10, it is not clear who will direct this final installments, but this franchise may go full circle in this respect as well.

Vin Diesel revealed back in October 2015 that he wanted to bring back director Rob Cohen, who was at the helm for the very first installment of this franchise, 2001's The Fast and the Furious, for Fast & Furious 8. While that didn't happen, with the studio choosing F. Gary Gray, the actor revealed that both he and the late Paul Walker wanted to bring Rob Cohen back to direct one more movie. With just two movies left in this iconic franchise, it's possible there may be a push to get Rob Cohen back to direct Fast & Furious 9 or Fast & Furious 10, but that hasn't been confirmed.