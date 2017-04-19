Even before The Fate of the Furious took in a record-breaking global box office debut of $531.9 million, Universal had already put plans in place for the final two movies in the franchise. Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2019, with the franchise finale, Fast & Furious 10 hitting theaters on April 2, 2021. While the movie's box office take apparently wasn't affected at all, this new movie made headlines for a behind-the-scenes feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, which reportedly even lead to both actors being separated during the movie's promotional tour. Today a new report claims that both actors have put their differences aside and resolved their feud, both now slated to return in Fast & Furious 9, while Kurt Russell also expresses his interest in coming back as Mr. Nobody.

TMZ reports that both Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have met privately a number of times since the feud erupted during production of The Fate of the Furious, and they are now both "good" and "1000%" ready to return for Fast & Furious 9. This report doesn't reveal when this feud was resolved, but the site's sources claim that the feud largely revolved around "real estate," a movie term that relates to how much an actor's character gets to "shine" in a particular movie, meaning who gets the most face time, the best action scenes, etc. This was reportedly a big issue for Dwayne Johnson, but the actor reportedly came to terms with the fact that these are Vin Diesel's movies, since he is #1 on the call sheet and he has been with the franchise since the beginning.

The site's sources also claimed that the Fast & Furious feud had nothing to do with money, since both actors "make a fortune" off the films. The feud started towards the end of production, when Dwayne Johnson posted a surprisingly scathing social media post, where he called some of his male co-stars "candy asses." While the target of his rant was never explicitly stated, it was widely believed to be Vin Diesel, with his social media post reportedly leading to Vin Diesel confronting The Rock on the set. There was also a recent report that claimed this feud lead to a post-credit scene getting cut.

We reported yesterday that there was originally supposed to be a Fast 8 post-credit scene that featured Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who started the movie as rivals, before being forced to work together and forming a bond between them. There was even talk that the studio was considering a spin-off featuring Hobbs and Shaw, but that was never confirmed. This report claimed that producer Neal Moritz shot this post-credits scene in secret, but Samantha Vincent, an executive producer on the film and Vin Diesel's sister, found out about the scene, which reportedly "enraged" her brother. Vin Diesel reportedly contacted the studio and "explosively aired his grievances" which lead to the scene being pulled from all of the prints, but it may surface on the home video release. While it will certainly be some time before we have an official cast list for Fast & Furious 9, Kurt Russell also expressed his interest in returning as Mr. Nobody. Here's what the actor had to say when asked if he'd be interesting in coming back.

"Well, all my life I've never been one for sequels and stuff. I've done it one time with Escape From LA, which was from Escape From New York, which was 17 years earlier. But we live in a different time now. We live in a time where that's the norm. I've never had anything against it, I just think that each time what I think they've learned now, is that you can't just throw a sequel out there because you did good business. You have to go after it to make it even better. It puts more pressure on you. That, I like! That, I think, is a challenge, and every time you look at what it is, and if you like it and you think you've got a reason to do it, you do it. If there's not you don't."

As for Fast & Furious 9, no official details have been given, aside from the release date, but writer Chris Morgan, who has written every movie except the first two, recently teased that the late Han Seoul-Oh, played by Sung Kang, may return. Han was killed at the end of 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but he then returned in 2009's Fast & Furious, 2011's Fast Five and 2013's Fast & Furious 6, where it was revealed that the last three movies were set before Tokyo Drift, revealing that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw is the one who killed Han. It's possible that the timeline could be altered in some way for the last two movies, or that there simply may be some flashback scenarios involving Han, which may finally reveal his real name, since it has been confirmed that Han Seoul-Oh is in fact a fake name, an homage to Han Solo. Universal hasn't announced when production may begin for Fast & Furious 9 at this time.