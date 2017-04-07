The Fate of the Furious is getting ready to unleash its, for lack of a better term, fury, on audiences very shortly. Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast, which includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are in the middle of promoting the movie, which looks to be another massive blockbuster. But as many fans know, the two stars have had some beef with one another for quite some time and now, at long last, Vin Diesel has addressed the Fast and Furious feud.

The actor spoke with USA Today recently and finally addressed the feud that was made public last year with his co-star Dwayne Johnson. On one hand, his response to this whole thing was somewhat surprising since he is sort of taking a classy approach, in that, he doesn't have anything bad to say. But on the other hand, nobody would accuse him of being overly humble. Here is what he had to say.

"I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work [for] this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

Maybe he is putting words in The Rock's mouth, or maybe he knows for a fact that his co-star does appreciate how much work he puts in for The Fast and the Furious franchise. But Johnson did say some pretty harsh things about Vin Diesel last year and even said that he didn't regret making his comments publically. Just in case you need a refresher, here is what Dwayne Johnson said last year about Vin Diesel after filming with him on The Fate of the Furious.

"Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chickensh to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling, you're right."

Vin Diesel and The Rock have been working together on the franchise since Fast Five, which really helped breathe new life into it. But this feud seems to be far from settled since the two reportedly had to be separated on the press tour. Diesel had a little more to say and even though he doesn't say anything negative about his co-star, he does seem to be elevating himself and kind of taking Dwayne Johnson down a peg.

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody, including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me. I'm always rooting for Dwayne. I'm the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn't exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of."

So, in a way, Vin Diesel is taking credit for Dwayne Johnson's success, which might be reaching a bit. In recent years Johnson has become one of the biggest, if not the biggest star on the planet. He very regularly posts on Instagram, attributing his success to hard work and being very self-motivated. So the fact that Vin Diesel is trying to take any form of credit for his success may not sit very well. We'll have to wait and see if The Rock responds. We can only hope.

The cast for Fast 8 includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. The Fate of the Furious is set for release on April 14.