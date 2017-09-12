During the production of Fate of the Furious, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went public with his on-set feud. At the time, he called some of his male co-stars 'candy asses'. And it was later revealed that his comments were directly aimed at leading man Vin Diesel for his lackadaisical approach to work, and his penchant for being late to set and making others wait. While that feud was seemingly put behind the two actors before the sequel's release, another feud is now brewing. And this time it's between The Rock and second tier co-star Tyrese Gibson. Tyrese is upset about the purposed Hobbs Fast and Furious Spin-Off. And is pleading with The Rock not to do it.

Yes, fans. It sounds like the Fast and Furious family is experiencing another major shake-up, and this could be a very broken home soon. The eighth installment of the franchise, Fate of the Furious, was released this past April with many calling it the best film in the series. It has made $1.2 billion dollars worldwide and is the seventh highest grossing movie of 2017 thus far. One of the highlights was the interaction between The Rock and co-star Jason Statham. Reports of the two actors getting their own spin-off arrived even before the movie hit theaters. And there was a post-credit scene that even helped set up this possible spin-off.

Wait, you don't remember that? Of course you don't, because it was axed from the final cut of the movie. Vin Diesel saw it and demanded that it be removed. Which it was. And that is said to have helped fuel the on-set rivalry between Diesel and Johnson. There has been tension amongst the two key players since The Rock first joined the franchise in Fast Five back in 2011.

The Rock and Vin Diesel don't ever share any real screen time together in Fate of the Furious, with Dom removed from the group for a big portion of the story. Johnson and Diesel have since buried the hatchet. But now, a new feud has been ignited by a seemingly innocent photo of Dwayne Johnson sitting at his famed 'GSD' table. He had this to say about the image, which you can see below.

"Secret weapon. Many productive meetings and big business deals have been sealed with a handshake at my GSD (Get Shit Done) table that's inside my trailer. This table holds a lot of great mana (spirit/power) and energy. And if these wood slabs could talk... well it's best they can't talk for national security purposes. Great shot by @sevenbucksprod President @hhgarcia41 capturing our post meeting aftermath. #SecretWeapon #GSDTable #LetsGetShitDone"

Now, why would this photo set off Tyrese? Well, it is being speculated that we're witnessing The Rock sign his Hobbs spin-off contract here. Perhaps. It isn't confirmed or denied that is what's happening. But Tyrese certainly felt the image was cause for concern. Following The Rock's post on Sunday, Gibson posted a comment on The Rock's Instagram. He didn't offer these comments to The Rock in private, because Dwayne Johnson isn't returning Tyrese's texts. Tyrese said this.

"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my texts messages. #FastFamily is just that a family......We don't fly solo."

It appears as thought The Rock later blocked Tyrese's comments. But someone captured them for preservation sake. So it definitely sounds like Dwayne Johnson is working on this Hobbs spin-off. And Gibson isn't at all happy about it. With The Rock refusing to answer Tyrese's texts, Gibson felt he needed to go public with the brewing feud.

As of this moment The Rock, who is often sharing his thoughts and feelings with fans on social media, hasn't responded to Tyrese's comments. And it's unclear if this will all be smoothed over. Universal Pictures has not confirmed a Fast and the Furious spin-off about Hobbs at this time, but Fast and Furious 9 already has an April 19, 2019 release date. With Fast 10 coming in 2020. It's not clear where the spin-off would fall, or if it would come later, in 2021.