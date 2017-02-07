Audiences can now get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush as one of the world's most popular and enduring film serials of all time, Fast & Furious, speeds into the live-entertainment arena. Universal has joined forces with Brand Events to present Fast & Furious Live, a global live-arena tour, it was announced today. Debuting in January 2018, the adrenaline-fueled show will transport fans straight into some of the most memorable scenes and stunts from the films.

Fast & Furious Live brings to life the physics-defying stunts that have defined the eight-film franchise. Using the most advanced technology and featuring all the favorite cars from the blockbuster series, Fast & Furious Live will evoke the most audacious moments from the beloved series. Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at mind-blowing vehicular acrobatics as scene after scene unfolds with the most immersive, entertaining technology imaginable. Re-creating the underground streets of Los Angeles to locations that crisscross the globe, Fast & Furious Live allows fans to relive the most extreme action as precision performance drivers-surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles-execute pulse-pounding stunts. Here's what Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development, had to say in his statement.

"Fast & Furious Live will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre. Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the center of the action."

Over the course of seven films that have successively stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and an astounding $3.9 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing homegrown franchise has become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running one. On social media platforms, fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of 2015's Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious. The film arrives in theaters on April 14, 2017. Here's what David O'Connor, Executive Vice President, Global Franchise Management and Brand Marketing, Universal Pictures, had to say in his statement.

"In addition to its arrival as a global live-arena tour, the launch of Fast & Furious Live represents Universal's significant expansion of our franchises into entertainment channels that are as unexpected as they are innovative. By bringing our series to audiences in entirely new formats, we are not simply growing brand portfolios, we are delivering incredibly exciting ways for fans to participate in the worlds our characters inhabit."

Executive producers Chris Hughes and James Cooke-Priest, along with writer/director Rowland French, are the team from Brand Events who previously created and toured Top Gear Live. For updates, please visit: FastAndFuriousLive.com. Here's what executive producer James Cooke-Priest had to say in his statement.

"We're incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Universal. Together, with a groundbreaking show, we will be bringing Fast & Furious to life in arenas around the world. This is set to be the most spectacular live-automotive production in history."

Brand Events, in partnership with sports, media and entertainment specialists Epsilon Partners, have created and financed a joint venture company, Fast Live Productions Ltd, which will produce and tour Fast & Furious Live globally for 5-plus years. Brand Events previously worked with BBC Worldwide producing and touring the incredibly successful Top Gear Live shows around the world for more than 10 years. The business runs many other renowned automotive events and festivals-including Ignition Festival of Motoring, The London Classic Car Show and the CarFest festivals. The company is widely regarded as the most successful innovator in consumer events and production, with several industry accolades in recognition.

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Take a look at the Fast & Furious Live logo below.