Universal Brand Development, Fast Live Productions and tour producers Live Nation Entertainment today announced that Fast & Furious Live will premiere in London at the world famous O2 Arena on 19 January 2018 before heading across Europe as part of the first leg of the global arena tour. The action and excitement from one of the most popular and enduring film series of all-time will come to life in this ground-breaking live-arena tour. Here's what Creative director and executive producer, Fast & Furious Live, Rowland French said in his statement.

"It's been years in the making, and we are beyond excited to finally show fellow fans what we have been creating in order to bring Fast & Furious Live to the global stage. With this mix of extraordinary stunts, special effects, cutting-edge 3D-projection mapping, as well as drivers pushing their own limits, every performance will create an unforgettable experience for the live audience. Twenty-three cities across 14 countries is just the beginning for Fast & Furious Live."

The adrenaline-fueled, two-hour show is set to be the most spectacular live arena production ever produced, featuring precision performance driving and newly created physics-defying stunts. Using favourite cars and locations that criss-cross the globe along with key scenes from the film series, created via state-of-the-art 3D projection mapping, fans will be transported straight into this immersive extension of the Fast & Furious movies. Here's what Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development, had to say in his statement.

"Fast & Furious Live will allow audiences worldwide to experience the extreme action sequences from the franchise through an authentic live experience. With this live show, we are redefining fan access and bringing audiences closer than ever to their favorite movie moments."

Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at vehicular acrobatics as scene after scene unfolds enhanced by the most advanced digital projection technology imaginable. Featuring several original cars from the films, as well as exact replicas of fan favourites, from Dom's legendary Dodge Charger to the flip car from Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious Live will evoke some of the boldest moments from the franchise.

Thousands of the world's best stunt performers and drivers applied for the opportunity to join the production and, following extensive auditions, have been whittled down to the ultimate elite team who have started a rigorous 4-month training camp in preparation for the world tour. They will be joined by some of the world's leading parkour athletes resulting in a truly global cast who will be performing incredible stunts and never-before-seen live action. Here's what Executive President Touring International Music, Live Nation, Phil Bowdery said in his statement.

As the world's largest live-entertainment company, we have been part of many incredible shows, but we are especially thrilled to be working on Fast & Furious Live, which will offer fans a spectacle on an unprecedented scale."

The European tour will debut with a 'super-charged' world premiere at London's O2 arena on 19 January 2018 before heading across the continent to the biggest and best arenas in Belgium, Italy, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Fans can find out more information at FastAndFuriousLive.com, with tickets going on sale Friday, September 29 at 0900 GMT. It isn't clear when this Fast & Furious tour will make its way to the United States, but that may certainly happen if this European tour is a big hit. Take a look at the new trailer and photos for Fast & Furious Live below.