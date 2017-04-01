In two weeks, fans will be flocking to theaters nationwide to see the highly-anticipated action sequel The Fate of the Furious, the latest installment in the long-running franchise that has spanned eight movies over the past 16 years. The entire series has been a massive success, with the first seven films grossing $1.29 billion domestically and $3.89 billion worldwide, with nearly half of that worldwide tally coming from 2015's Furious 7 alone, earning $1.51 billion as it raced across the globe. As fans get ready for the next high-octane installment, an insurance company has taken the liberty of tallying up all of the damage caused by Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew throughout the years, and the final total is quite massive.

A British insurance company called Insure the Gap, who are apparently big fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, decided to watch all of the movies, and created a detailed breakdown of all the damage. Over the course of all seven movies, the final damage tally comes to a whopping $514.3 million, which includes 169 "regular vehicles" damaged, another 142 "regular vehicles" destroyed. Here's what Andrew Segal from the insurance company had to say about this unique study.

"We decided to take our fandom to the next level, to figure out exactly who is the fastest and most furious character of them all, and how much damage has accumulated over the span of the franchise. With the help of classic car consultant Nacho Llacer to valuate some of the coolest vehicles on show, we dove into over 13 hours of dedicated movie watching to calculate just how fast, furious, and costly all seven movies are. Over the course of seven movies, the Fast and Furious film franchise has featured a lot of cars, buildings and other things that get damaged or destroyed, but what is the financial cost of all this damage? Are Brian and Dom really the good guys? And which movie in the series features the most carnage (clue: it's not Tokyo Drift)?"

Insure the Gap also revealed that the most expensive car destroyed in the entire franchise was a Lykan Hypersport that was ruined in Furious 7, which is valued at a whopping $3.4 million. It was also revealed that there are 37 "special vehicles" destroyed, which can run the gamut from custom cars, race cars, buses, trains, motorcycles, helicopters, military vehicles and, "other additional vehicles that would not be classed as regular cars." Throughout the seven films, there are also 53 buildings damaged, 32 buildings destroyed and a grand total of 432 items damaged.

The insurance company also revealed that the "heroes" of this franchise caused much more damage than the villains. The heroes damage tally comes to $320.2 million, while the villains' damage bill comes to $194.1 million. What's perhaps the most interesting metric is a chart, which you can see below, that reveals almost all of the major damage in the entire franchise comes in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. The damage from the first four films combine appears to be only a few million dollars worth of damage, but Fast Five created more than $20 million worth of damage, while Fast & Furious 6 was around $200 million and Furious 7 created approximately $290 million in damage. That total should increase quite a bit when The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14. Take a look at all of the graphs from Insure The Gap, which also reveals which character created the most damage in the entire franchise, and, surprisingly, it's not Dominic Torreto.